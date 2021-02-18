Washington Ozaukee County Health department takes down online COVID vaccine registration

WASHINGTON COUNTY — The Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department announced that online registration for the COVID-19 vaccine has been removed from the department’s website until the counties receive enough doses weekly to operate vaccination clinics three days per week.
“We’re dealing with an incredible demand and very low supply,” said Tyler Weber, interim WOPHD health officer.
When registration went live on Monday morning, the health department opened registration for 200 doses of the vaccine. At the same time, 8,000 people were on the website.
“It was full within 60 seconds,” said Weber.
He explained that removing the online registration is not a permanent move and the health department is still vaccinating individuals. Registration will be up again once the department gets through a list of more than 1,000 residents aged 65 and older with priority given to those who do not have access to a computer or internet/email.
“We have so many people already that need to be vaccinated and we decided to take the link down temporarily,” said Weber.
“Really, what this comes down to is a supply issue,” said Washington County Executive Joshua Schoemann.
He said the vaccine distributors haven’t been transparent about the number of doses they get weekly, which has made it too difficult to continue online registration.
Once the county begins to get a reliable vaccine supply, they will move forward.
It is unclear whether the issue is at the state or federal level, but the counties decided to remove the link to avoid passing on frustration to residents seeking the vaccine.
“The county is doing everything we can with the limited supply that we’re getting, and we’re trying to stay on track with the 1A group. We hope that supply starts to come in faster and we’ll be able to move into the subsequent groups,” said Schoemann.
While there is no definite timeline as to when the health department will get through the list, Weber said they expect it to be at least another two to three weeks, unless the department receives several hundred doses of the vaccine. The speed of distribution will depend on how many doses are allocated to WOPHD, which is decided on a week-byweek basis.
“We’re just doing our best to get as many doses as we can and we’ll keep vaccinating people every week,” said Weber.
“The weekly doses received until that time will be used to vaccinate persons on the current waiting list,” said Ozaukee County Administrator Jason Dzwinel. “At the current pace we are receiving the doses from the state the waiting list could be fully addressed by April.”
The statement continues, “Based on vaccine availability, WOPHD will hold weekly clinics for residents who do not have access to a computer or the internet/email. At this time, we will not take call-in or email requests for vaccine registration. We apologize for any inconvenience and ask for your patience as we work diligently to connect our residents to vaccine as quickly as possible.”
On Feb. 1, the health department’s website crashed due to the high number of people trying to sign up to get vaccinations.
Dzwinel stated that the health department has only received 10 percent of its weekly request from the state’s Department of Health Services for three weeks running.
“Obviously, this creates an incredible amount of frustration for the eligible citizens we serve,” Dzwinel said. “The county shares in this frustration, but we are totally constrained by the supply that the state supplies. It’s wholly inadequate.”
Dzwinel said the WOPHD has received 500 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for this upcoming week.