OZAUKEE COUNTY - The Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department is seeing an extremely high burden rate in Ozaukee and Washington counties, with over 1,500 cases of COVID-19 per day, said Interim Director Kim Buechler during the Joint Washington Ozaukee Board of Health meeting on Friday.
Buechler referenced this past fall, when their average positive case loads were about 100 cases per day and noted that they thought that was stressful at that time.
Buechler also reported that the health department¹s contact tracing team is currently not able to keep up with every single case that comes to them.
"I don¹t believe we're even getting the results for every test in a timely manner at this point," she said.
The WOPHD is working in "crisis mode," Buechler said, and they are prioritizing cases that they follow up on. They are reaching out to children in schools and working on trying to reach the elderly population.
The WOPHD is also focusing on hospitalizations in long-term care facilities and nursing homes.
"But even that has become a very large challenge to keep up with at this point," Buechler said.
Buechler reported to the board that 65.5% of Ozaukee County residents and 52.9% of Washington County residents have completed the vaccine series, compared to 58.4% of Wisconsin residents being fully vaccinated. In Ozaukee County, 26.2% of children ages 5 to 11 and 67.8% of children ages 12 to 17 are fully vaccinated. In Washington County, 10.9% of children ages 5 to 11 and 39.4% of children ages 12 to 17 have completed the vaccine series.
As it is throughout the United States, COVID-19 tests are hard to come by for the WOPHD. Buechler said the department is working on starting a new contract with a new vendor to potentially open up a couple of testing sites in each county for the weekends.
Board member Don Kriefall asked if it would be appropriate for the health department to strongly suggest people who are not symptomatic to forgo testing. Buechler responded that since the Supreme Court recently blocked the Occupational Health and Safety Administration's large employer vaccine mandate, it'll be a bit easier to recommend that if someone doesn't have symptoms, they don't have to get tested.
"If you are sick and you know you were exposed to someone, and you can get away with not testing and just isolating and acting as though you are positive, we are also recommending that, just to keep the tests for those that actually need them and are not sure if they were exposed to a positive (case)," Buechler said.
However, Buechler said they are still requesting students to get tested if they were exposed to a positive case, even if they are not symptomatic.
The WOPHD is also encouraging schools to provide testing, which is available through the state. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is offering school-based testing for teachers, staff, students and their families for the 2021-22 school year. Buechler said schools can also order N95 masks through the state.
The CDC recently changed their recommended time for isolation for people with COVID-19 to five days and if they are asymptomatic or their symptoms are resolving (without fever for 24 hours), follow that by five days of wearing a mask when around others, according to a statement release on Dec. 27.
Buechler said the health department is working on changing its own guidance for the public to reflect that change by the CDC.
Board member Doug McManus expressed some concern about some schools not requiring students to wear masks when coming back from five days of isolation.
Buechler said they recommend those unable to mask for an additional five days should isolate for 10 days instead of five.
"That's one way that we would recommend getting around the masking for those who really are just unable to mask or extremely disinterested in doing so," she said. "But again that's our recommendation and we cannot force their hand."
Buechler added that she thinks the schools are trying their hardest to keep COVID-19 out and that the health department has been working closely with all schools in Ozaukee and Washington counties to make sure they change their mitigation strategies to align with the CDC guidelines.