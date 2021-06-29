WAUKESHA COUNTY — Although family is an important part of any sport, for water ski clubs in Waukesha County, it’s one of the main draws, which is why the clubs have continued to flourish for the past few decades and through the pandemic.
In the county, there are three clubs that hold regular shows from Memorial Day to Labor Day. The Muskego Water Bugs perform at Idle Island Park at 7 p.m. on Wednesdays, The Pewaukee Lake Water Ski Club starts its shows at 6:45 p.m. on Thursdays at Lakefront Park, and the Badgerland Water Ski Show Team runs its free shows on select Tuesdays on Okauchee Lake at 6:30 p.m. and at Fowler Park on select Thursdays at 6:30 p.m.
The three clubs, all of which have been operating for at least three decades, have become a popular way to get on the water in the county, and their free shows have given the community a perfect opportunity to enjoy the summer weather each year.
Representatives from the three clubs all said that the reason they’ve continued to be able to provide this, then, is because of the family environment that the clubs promote, both for performers and spectators.
Amanda Ryberg-Catlin, the president of the Badgerland Water Ski Show Team, said most of those in her club are families. Although she said that community members often become interested in the club because they’re interested in performing, they stay because there are ways to help the club while staying dry. She said that her club has plenty of nonwater related roles for family members to help with, from designing the costumes for the club’s performances to simply hauling equipment.
“There’s more than what you see on the water,” she said.
Jeanne Conner, the secretary of the Muskego Water Bugs, also said her club continues to flourish because it’s an activity that entire families can enjoy. She said in the club, parents often help out with non-performing related roles while their kids are in the water so that everyone in their family can enjoy the same sport together.
“Everyone in the family is in the club,” she said.
Patrick Pfankuch, the president of the Pewaukee Lake Ski Club, also noted that families don’t need to provide their own equipment for the shows. His club, which is mainly comprised of families who live along Pewaukee Lake, provides everything members need, and all members need to do is work for the club and pay membership dues to hit the water each summer.
“When you join, you don’t need any equipment,” he said.
All three club officials said they didn’t slow down during the pandemic, either. Although they were forced to start their shows later in the season than usual, because people enjoyed being on the water and watching from the beach, the shows were incredibly popular last year.
“We were slammed,” Ryberg-Catlin said.
However, now that the pandemic is over, all three clubs are looking forward to another great year of performing for families and making connections themselves, because for people like 15-year-old Erin Conner who skis with the Muskego Water Bugs, that’s what being part of the clubs is all about.
“It’s so fun, and the memories you make with the team are so fun,” Conner said.