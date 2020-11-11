WAUKESHA — Waukesha Alderman Aaron Perry is facing one felony charge and three misdemeanor charges related to domestic violence allegations from an incident that allegedly occurred Monday morning.
Perry is currently in his third term as a Waukesha alderman, which is scheduled to expire in 2022. He also ran unsuccessfully as a Democrat to unseat Republican incumbent state Assemblyman Scott Allen in the Nov. 3 election.
Perry, 40, is facing one count of misdemeanor battery, domestic abuse, one count of criminal damage to property, domestic abuse, one count of disorderly conduct, domestic abuse, and one count of felony intimidation of a victim, domestic abuse.
If found guilty, Perry could face $46,000 in fines or 11 years and eight months of imprisonment.
The Waukesha Police Department turned over the case to the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department due to Perry’s status as an elected city official.
Perry told The Freeman Tuesday: “I’m innocent of all charges. Beyond that I am not allowed to comment.”
According to the criminal complaint, on Monday a deputy was asked to investigate a potential domestic violence incident due to a complaint from Perry’s ex-wife who allegedly told police she received a phone call from Perry earlier that day asking her to help transport their three children from his apartment to school, as he was supposed to that morning. Perry allegedly told his ex-wife he was having problems with one of their children.
According to the complaint, Perry’s ex-wife said she went to his apartment in the 1400 block of Rockridge Road and found two of her children playing unattended outside. His ex-wife then went to the third floor of his apartment to get the third child and as they were leaving she said he called her name but they kept walking.
According to the complaint, she said he was not acting like himself and she believed he was under the influence or intoxicated.
According to the complaint, Perry stopped the elevator and prevented the doors from closing — he then began to threaten his ex-wife and made statements regarding his authority and position as an elected official in the city, she said.
According to the complaint, Perry’s ex-wife said she would be calling 911 and dialed the number on her cellphone; however, she couldn’t complete the call because Perry allegedly grabbed the cellphone from her and threw it to the ground, cracking the screen.
According to the complaint, he allegedly grabbed both of his ex-wife’s arms and shoulders forcefully preventing her from leaving. During this time, his ex-wife said the children were crying as witnesses to the incident.
According to the complaint, after about four to five minutes Perry left and they were able to leave the building.
Perry answered the door to deputies later that day after they knocked loudly for several minutes, according to the complaint. He was ultimately arrested and during that time, one deputy noted Perry appeared to be intoxicated based on what appeared to be glassy eyes and the “strong odor of consumed intoxicants.”
According to the complaint, Perry allegedly told deputies “I want you to know this is not a good decision. This is going to haunt you.”
He allegedly later told them the incident was a waste of their time and resources.
According to the complaint, he told officers he did call his ex-wife early in the morning but they did not have contact that day as she picked up their children on the ground floor. He said he did not damage his exwife’s cellphone. According to online court records, Perry had an initial appearance at 1 p.m. Tuesday. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for 9:15 a.m. Jan. 13. According to court records, Perry’s attorney Jeremy Perri was appointed to him as a state public defender. Perri presented arguments challenging the probable cause stated in the four corners of the complaint and the state presented counter arguments. The court denied the probable cause challenge at this time.
A signature bond was set for Perry in the amount of $2,500. Perry is to have no contact nor come within 1,500 feet of one of the victims and must comply with GPS monitoring. He must also have absolute sobriety and may not possess or consume any alcohol.
Messages left for Perri were not returned prior to deadline. Perry’s ex-wife said she did not wish to comment at this time.
Mayor Shawn Reilly said he had received a phone call from the police chief indicating Perry had been arrested — details of the allegations in the criminal complaint were provided by The Freeman for comment.
“It sounds like a very difficult situation for the family, I hope everyone that needs help gets help in this situation,” he said. “I’m not going to comment on what happened because at this point we don’t know what happened.” Reilly said in regard to Perry’s role as alderman, the status of his role is up to him as of now.
According to court records, Perry was found guilty due to a no contest plea of a forfeiture of disorderly conduct in 2018. That incident, reported in The Freeman on Dec. 15, 2018, also was related to a disagreement with his former wife.
In the 2018 incident, deputies initially referred his former wife for a charge of domestic violence/disorderly conduct for a July 7 incident, and Perry for a charge of domestic violence/ battery for a June 10 incident, but after reviewing the case, an assistant Waukesha County district attorney determined criminal charges weren’t warranted. Both cases were then referred back to the Sheriff’s Department for noncriminal citations.