WAUKESHA - The organizers of the downtown Waukesha Christmas Parade, which was scheduled to be held Nov. 22, said they have canceled the parade.
“Our decision is due to the rapid spread of Covid-19, and the record number of cases being recorded daily. The City of Waukesha Chamber of Commerce has decided to use an 'abundance of caution' for all involved, which includes both participants and parade watchers. All participants will be refunded their registration fees,” reads an email from over the weekend.
Earlier in the fall, the chamber had sent a survey to the public to gauge their interest.
In early October, City of Waukesha Chamber of Commerce President David Taylor said the decision was made to hold the parade on Nov. 22 at 4 p.m.
“We talked to a lot of people about coming to this decision, we surveyed our members, we talked to businesses, we talked to the city of Waukesha, then we went back and forth on the pros and cons of having the parade,” Taylor said. “In the end, we pretty much decided that the people who are nervous about COVID are not going to show up to the parade and those who are not as nervous will show up.”
Taylor said they will promote social distancing, mask-wearing and all of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
As of this morning, the annual Christmas Tree Lighting at the Rotunda in downtown Waukesha is still scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Nov. 20.