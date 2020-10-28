WAUKESHA — Whether you’re a witch, a goblin, a cowboy, an alien or all of the above this year — knowing what time to get out there to collect your favorite sweets is essential.
The Wisconsin Department of Health and Human Services and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are advising the public against trick-or-treating as usual this Halloween.
According to the Wisconsin DHS, going house-tohouse and having in-person contact during trick-ortreating is not a good idea.
However, if communities go forward with trick-or-treating, DHS health officials and the CDC are recommending houses leave individual treat bags on the porch for children to pick up. The DHS also recommends leaving treats at friends’ doors to celebrate.
The DHS is also recommending celebrating the holiday with fewer people such has having virtual costume contests, celebrating at home or creating a drive-thru haunted house experience.
Many area municipalities in Waukesha County are recommending homes leave a porch light on if participating and off if not participating.
Here is a list of area municipalities and their community trick-or-treat hours:
Mukwonago
The village of Mukwonago changed their trick or treat date from Oct. 25 to Saturday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Eagle
4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday
New Berlin
4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday
Pewaukee
4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday
Delafield
4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday
Waukesha
5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday
Brookfield
5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday
Town of Lisbon
5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday
Menomonee Falls
5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday
Muskego
6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday
Oconomowoc
6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday Business trick or treat: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Hartland
6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday
Sussex
6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday