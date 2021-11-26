WAUKESHA — The Waukesha community is banding together with love to get through the aftermath of the attack on the Waukesha Christmas Parade on Sunday.
At the Waukesha Public Library, 321 Wisconsin Ave., members of the community are writing messages of love, which are hung up along the windows of the building.
What are community members saying to each other? Here are only some of the many messages that were posted on the building Wednesday: “Thank you 1st responders;” “Our love and prayers are with you all;”; “Keep on keeping on. We’re with you;” “Dancing grannies forever;” “We will get through this”; “You have my (heart) Waukesha;” “Better together;” “Thanks a million EMTs;” “Wolverines unite;” “Even the smallest person can change the course of the future;” “My thoughts are with all of the victims, families and those who were at the parade;” “We will help each other through this;” “Much love Waukesha. Mucho amor;” “Know that we truly care;” “Sending heartfelt thoughts and prayers of healing;” “Sending the warmest hugs;” “That which does not destroy us makes us stronger;” “We love you Waukesha.”