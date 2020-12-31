While the COVID-19 pandemic was a global news story in 2020, it had significant local impact with many businesses having to temporarily — and sometimes permanently — close their doors.
Health care workers put in long hours to treat those who were sick, while community members stepped up to help those in need during the pandemic. At the same time, first responders still had to respond to emergency situations, such as the woman in Waukesha who was set on fire by a man who mistook her for his cousin. The headlines around the world were also filled with news about the 2020 presidential election.
In Waukesha County, President Donald Trump made a late-in-the-campaign stop while supporters of challenger and former Vice President Joe Biden made a show of support.
For many, 2020 will be the year of quarantine, toilet paper shortages and virtual school and work. It was certainly a year where there was not a shortage of news to share.
Among the biggest stories of 2020 were:
COVID-19 pandemic
Without a doubt, the story of 2020 has been the COVID19 pandemic. Truly kicking off in March, the coronavirus grabbed our region and nation and has refused to let go since — with no hint of letting up anytime soon. As a result of the pandemic, the community became divided on Gov.
Tony Evers’ Safer at Home order. Furthermore, masks became commonplace and we saw toilet paper and facial tissue fly off the shelves faster than some food items. People lost their jobs and livelihoods — and more tragically — their friends and loved ones. The pandemic has had a unique impact on every single person and as vaccines become available for hospital workers, first responders and the elderly, there is a glimmer of hope.
Community support
However, the pandemic did bring out the community feeling Waukesha County is so good at fostering. Early in the pandemic, almost everyone knew someone that was hand sewing masks to distribute to those who needed them. Food drives were being set up for local pantries and restaurants who could afford to were cooking meals for nurses — often referred to as “heroes” — and trying to lift their spirits as they helped battle COVID-19.
School concerts were performed from home in some cases and church services were held outside. Seemingly across the county, there was an act of kindness to combat the daily downers of a pandemic that has felt more like a decade than nine months.
Arson victim
Joel Murn shook the Waukesha community on Sept. 2 when he allegedly set Amber Fuller on fire near Broadway and Lake Street — believing she was his cousin whom he was trying to kill, court documents stated. In addition, Murn allegedly set his grandparents’ cars and shed on fire in the Village of Waukesha. Murn refused to come out of the jail for his first few scheduled court hearings, but cooperated at a later hearing. Fuller’s sister started a GoFundMe account almost immediately and in November, unfortunately had to raise the goal from $30,000 to $60,000. The total collected currently sits at just over $57,000. Murn pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect at a review hearing in November. He is set for another review hearing in February.
Hartland, Delafield police officers shot
Delafield and Waukesha County residents woke up to startling news on Nov. 6 when a man wanted for murder in North Dakota shot a Delafield police officer and a Hartland police officer during a hit-and-run incident at a hotel in Delafield. Police conducted a nine-hour man hunt for the man, later identified as Nathanael Benton, before finding him in some brush at around 11 a.m. Nov. 6.
Both officers were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, but that didn’t stop the Lake Country community from rallying around the officers and donating whatever they could to help them. Benton pleaded not guilty to his charges which included two counts of first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm as a felon.
Election coverage
President Donald Trump and President-Elect Joe Biden made news almost daily with their various campaign stops across the country and in Wisconsin. Multiple members of Trump’s campaign team visited Waukesha County including son Eric Trump visiting Neighbors Bar and Grill in August, Mike Pence visiting the Ingleside Hotel in August and then visiting Weldall Manufacturing in October and ultimately President Trump holding a campaign rally in Waukesha in late October at the Waukesha County Airport. Not to mention the various citizenformed Trump rallies which included at least one boat parade on Okauchee Lake.
Ultimately Trump lost the election to Joe Biden and lost almost all of his appeals challenging the results nationally, including Wisconsin.
Murder cases
The year saw several murders and other, older cases wrapped up, including:
■ Adam Roth, 36, who in December was committed to the care of the state Department of Health Services for the rest of his life, following his being found not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect in the March 10 incident in the now-Village of Waukesha where he killed his wife, Dominique, 34, and his sister-in-law Desirae Popanda, 26, and a family pet, while also seriously injuring Desirae Popanda, 36, and Gilane Popanda, 62.
After the stabbings, Roth told authorities “the coronavirus was going to get them so I had to kill them,” and “it was coming and I had to save them … they couldn’t get sick,” a criminal complaint said.
■ Samuel Eichstaedt, 27, was charged in November with first-degree homicide after allegedly killing his father, Gary, during an argument last August at the latter’s Village of Waukesha home. The case against him is pending.
■ Hasani Monroe, 20, Menomonee Falls, was charged with first-degree homicide in the death of his girlfriend, allegedly stabbing her with a kitchen knife Sept. 1. He told authorities she stabbed him and the incident happened as he tried to wrest the knife from her. His case is also pending.
■ Sunkeun Kim, 31, was sentenced in October to life in prison for the Nov. 16, 2018, death of his estranged wife, Madeline, at her Brookfield condominium, three weeks after she filed for divorce to end their four-month marriage. He has made moves to appeal his conviction, with attorney Jonathan LaVoy saying Kim maintains his innocence.
■ Also pending is the homicide case of Amani Smith, 21, charged with first-degree homicide in the Sept.
26, 2019, death of Dennis Huelse in the latter’s Waukesha home, where a fire was started and Huelse’s 1969 Firebird as stolen.
■ James Farris, 60, was charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the April 28, 2019, death of his wife, Linda, but pleaded guilty in March to a count of first-degree reckless homicide. A plea agreement in the case saw counts of bail jumping and a misdemeanor domestic disorderly conduct charge in another case dismissed and considered for sentencing. He was sentenced in August to a 25-year prison term. Following his prison term, Farris also will serve 10 years on extended supervision.
Bomb scare, meth and other crimes
Other crime stories that grabbed headlines in 2020:
■ Greg Hardin, now 50, of Pewaukee was sentenced in February to serve two years in prison plus four years on extended supervision after he was convicted of manufacturing methamphetamine and two counts of bail jumping in a plea agreement that saw counts of possessing meth precursors, possessing meth waste, endangering safety and seven other counts of bail jumping dismissed across three cases. Hardin was charged after an Aug. 7, 2019, incident at Kwik Trip at 2694 Sun Valley Drive in Delafield. Hardin used a bathroom in the store, after which a manager said he detected a suspicious chemical smell. Trash taken from the bathroom contained several white, paper-like objects that also had a strong chemical smell, which tested positive for methamphetamine, the criminal complaint said.
In sentencing Hardin, Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Brad Schimel, a former state attorney general, warned, “We’re not paying attention to the methamphetamine storm coming.
Some parts of the nation and ... state are awash in it.”
■ Jeffrey Ferrick, 56, pleaded guilty June 29 to two counts of creating a bomb scare, and, in an underlying case, to one count of theft, and was sentenced to serve 18 months in prison and two years on supervision for calling in bomb threats regarding the Waukesha County Courthouse on Jan. 7, prompting the closure of the courthouse and the case being referred to Walworth County for prosecution because all of the estimated 1,300 people in the courthouse at the time could have been potential witnesses. The threats came on the same day Ferrick was to appear in court on a theft case where he stole a skid-steer from a Hartland business the previous February, a charge dismissed in the plea agreement.
■ A City of Pewaukee priest accused of indecently touching a girl in a confessional booth at Queen of Apostles Church in December 2017 was fully restored to his ministry following the state dropping the sex assault charge against him and a subsequent investigation by the Archdiocese of Milwaukee. The state sought to dismiss the charge against the Rev. Charles Hanel in June after the trial against him in March ended in a mistrial when it was revealed that the mother of the girl is an undocumented resident who came to America in 2002 to be with her husband. She admitted so during a midtrial hearing, also conceding she has a misdemeanor conviction for theft. Defense attorneys said the mother’s ability to remain in America hinged on a U-Visa allowing protections for undocumented parents of children making sexual assault allegations, and the late disclosure of that information prevented them from fully exploring the credibility of the witness.
Waukesha Alderman Aaron Perry
Aaron Perry’s dramatic, event-filled year started in April when he announced his candidacy to challenge Scott Allen for his District 97 state Assembly seat. Over the summer, Perry was hospitalized with an infection where he also tested negative for COVID-19.
Perry would test positive in early October for COVID-19 and later in the month skydive for mental awareness.
Perry would ultimately lose the race against Scott Allen in November and a week later would be charged in a domestic violence arrest.
Waukesha residents would ask Perry to step down from his seat as an alderman in the city and filed papers in early December to recall him. Perry would inevitably step down from his aldermanic seat on Dec. 17.
The future of St. Mary’s Church
The story of St. Mary’s Church in Pewaukee continued into 2020 with more uncertainty strung through the year for the future of the church. In March, Capri Communities withdrew its offer to buy the land where it planned to build a senior living facility. In April, Pewaukee designated the church as an historical landmark and sued Queen of Apostles — which owns the church — to prevent the razing of the property. Queen of Apostles received a permit to raze the church in September 2019 and had already committed $118,000 at the time. In July, Pewaukee decided to purchase the property for $1.5 million and turn the land surrounding the church into a single family development.
As of November, developers were pitching plans to the village for the site which included single family homes, but left the door open for condos to be developed there.
Local George Floyd protests
The news of George Floyd’s death while in police custody in Minneapolis ignited protests across the country. Chants of “Blacks Lives Matter” echoed through the streets in June when residents marched through Waukesha streets and streets throughout the county protesting Floyd’s death. In Waukesha, the protest ended in front of the Waukesha Police Department where the marchers got down on one knee and raised their fists.
While protests were peaceful in Waukesha County, riots, often started by counter protesters, across the nation grabbed headlines and calls for peace came from all levels of government as those protesting wanted justice for Floyd’s death. The trial for the four officers involved in Floyd’s death is set to begin in March.