Waukesha County board supervisor announces he won’t seek re-election

WAUKESHA - Duane Paulson, a longtime Waukesha County Board supervisor, announced Friday he will not be seeking re-election to the seat.
Paulson has held the District 17 seat, representing Waukesha, for 24 years.
“I can tell you that the decision to run for office 24 years ago was easier than to decide not to run now. Overall I want to thank everyone for their support over the years. I especially want to thank my wife Carol for putting up with this and wish my successor the best of luck,” Paulson said in a statement Friday.
For more on this story, see Saturday’s Freeman.