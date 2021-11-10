Waukesha County Board unanimously passes budget

WAUKESHA — The Waukesha County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the 2022 County Budget Tuesday morning.
The 622-page document was combed through all of last month by committees and for the second year in a row the budget was approved without any amendments — that’s only happened twice in the last decade.
“This is the accumulation of many months of preparation and review (put) in by many levels of government,” said board member and Finance Committee Chair James Heinrich.
The 2022 tax rate drops from $1.76 to $1.68 per $1,000 in home value, which is the lowest in 33 years. Of the new tax levy, the greatest portion, about $1.2 million, is set to go to county justice and public safety with $825,000 million going to the sheriff’s department, $215,000 for public safety programs including emergency preparedness and 911 dispatch, $59,000 for the medical examiner’s office and $153,000 for courts and the district attorney’s office.
Looking ahead, Heinrich voiced wariness over inflation outpacing the state-imposed tax levy limitation and predicted that could lead to a “tightening” of some department budgets and an eventual decline in services the county can offer residents.
Waukesha County’s unique budget process is more collaborative than most, with departments drafting budgets independently and coordinating with the county executive and county board.
“We have an unanimous vote for the budget, 22-0,” said County Chairman Paul Decker. “This is the most important thing that we do.”
County Executive Paul Farrow is set to sign the budget on Thursday morning.
New maps finalized
The new district boundaries for supervisors’ districts have been approved as well.
Redistricting is a onceper- decade process for updating supervisor districts to accommodate population change. The county held several public input sessions during the mapdrafting process.
Heinrich said Tuesday the population deviation from the most populous district to the least is less than 1,000 people and about 5%, which is considered acceptable.
Cummings recognized
Longtime County Supervisor Kathleen Cummings was recognized Tuesday after her announced resignation over the weekend. Cummings was not present at the meeting and her name was not on the roll call.
Supervisor Darlene Johnson rose during the meeting and said she wanted to “acknowledge and thank Kathleen Cummings for all the years of service.”
Cummings, who lives in Waukesha, served on the board for two decades. The reason for her resignation has not yet been disclosed.