WAUKESHA – Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow has tested positive for COVID-19.
“Last week, a member of my household developed COVID-19 symptoms and subsequently tested positive for the virus,” Farrow said, in a statement Friday. “As soon as they told me they were feeling ill, I self-quarantined and began working from home to avoid the possibility of spreading the virus in the community. A few days later, I also developed mild symptoms and was contact traced. Today I received a positive COVID-19 test.”
Farrow said he’s followed the recommendations of the CDC and utilized Waukesha County’s public health infrastructure to stop the spread from outside his household. “The simple tools of self-quarantining, testing, and contact tracing are extremely effective, and I encourage all residents to use them if they begin feeling sick in order to protect our most vulnerable friends and family members from this virus,” he said. “Everyone should follow Waukesha County’s ‘Stay Safe to Stay Open’ guidelines, by protecting the vulnerable, staying home when sick, social distancing, wearing a mask, and following CDC best practices.”
Farrow reminded residents to get a flu shot this year as well, to minimize the risks of that virus as well as reduce the burden on health care resources currently dedicated to managing the pandemic.
“I am thankful for the support of the community and look forward to a full recovery,” Farrow said. “I will isolate until that time.”