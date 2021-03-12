WAUKESHA — Waukesha County COVID-19 testing opportunities at the Waukesha County Expo Center are being downscaled by Waukesha County due to a planned withdrawal of the deployment of the Wisconsin National Guard at the community testing site, a decrease in demand for testing, and fewer active cases of the virus, the county said Friday.
COVID-19 testing continues to be available at clinics, pharmacies, and other locations throughout the county.
Testing at the Expo Center continues to be available on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., through the remainder of March, conducted by long-term community partner Village Primary Care. By March 31, all COVID-19 testing will be discontinued at the Expo Center. A new privately-operated site will open in the Waukesha area in the near future.
“While testing remains a critical component to stopping the spread of COVID-19 in our community, tests are now abundant enough that our healthcare providers and community partners can meet the demand of our residents without relying on County resources,” said Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow, in a statement. “Shifting our testing operations to community healthcare partners will allow the County to focus on ramping up vaccination efforts.”
In January, a majority of COVID-19 tests in Waukesha County (51.9%) were conducted by local healthcare systems, pharmacies, universities, and entities other than at community testing clinics. The Summit Clinical Laboratories testing site at Malone Park in New Berlin conducted the next highest percentage of tests locally (35.8%). Only 12.4% of tests in the county were performed at the Waukesha County Expo Center community testing site.
COVID-19 testing options continue to be available to Waukesha County residents who have symptoms of the virus or have been exposed to a positive case. Information about pre-registration, insurance, and locations hours is available at www.waukeshacounty/testingsites.