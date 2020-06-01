WAUKESHA - The Waukesha County Fair Board canceled this year’s fair Monday, saying it was the “hardest decision ever made - but we know it is the right one.”
In a press release, the Fair Board said it spent months researching alternative opportunities to still hold the event. But with the community’s health and safety in mind, the Waukesha County Fair Board voted unanimously to cancel the 2020 fair, which was scheduled to run July 15 to 19.
“Our goal is never to diminish the fair experience or compromise the health and safety of anyone - for any reason - ever,” reads the press release. “Fairs are all about bringing people together. In the end, we know that none of this was a risk we were willing to take.”
The Waukesha County Fair is still looking for alternative opportunities for its exhibitors in its livestock and competitive exhibit areas. More definitive details are expected in the coming weeks, including possibly having an online platform to showcase the entries in an online platform. Registration for exhibitors will remain open through June 15.
“The Waukesha County Fair is a special family event that is near and dear to so many throughout Waukesha County far and wide and has been for generations,” said Waukesha County Executive Director Chrissy Gluege in a statement. “We know the days seem challenging right now and the loss of this year’s fair will tug at our heart strings for months ahead but as we face those challenges, with your health and safety in mind, we will be better prepared for what we can do in the future. We know this isn’t easy - for those exhibitors and their exposure and experiences. Financially we feel for the local service groups and businesses of all sizes, and the family farms that continue to work through it all. We hope to come together and lift each other up in the journey ahead.”
The press release from the fair board says with the cancellation, it will strive for a great fair in 2021.
“Our hopes are to know the heartache will fuel our planning and set our sights high for brighter days ahead in 2021,” reads the release.