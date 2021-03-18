Waukesha County Fair moving forward with July dates

WAUKESHA — Plans for the oldest fair in the state are moving forward, with the Waukesha County Fair director stating she’s been “cautiously optimistic” about planning the event, which began early after the fair was canceled in 2020.
Executive Director Chrissy Gluege said she’s excited for the event’s 179th anniversary. Dates for the event are scheduled July 21 through July 25 at the Waukesha County Expo Grounds, 1000 Northview Road, Waukesha.
The nonprofit organization putting the event together includes a fair board and association membership, which Gluege said have been working diligently.
“The health and safety of everyone is our focus and is our top priority as we look ahead,” she said. “We do know that things are evolving ... but we are looking to move forward with our event. One of our key pieces that we continue to emphasize with those we partner with ... is just the fact that 90% of our event is outdoors in an open air space, and the fact that we’re spread across 135 acres at the Waukesha County Expo grounds and we really use every facet of it.”
Gluege said COVID-19 numbers have changed a lot in the last two weeks, in a positive direction; however, they don’t know what numbers will look like in the coming months.
“Our whole focus is to hold a safe, family event for everyone to enjoy and be a part of,” she said.
Gluege said the fair wouldn’t have date adjustments, as fair agreements and contracts are set and scheduled far ahead of the event.
Gluege said new COVID- 19 safety precautions, although not quite set in stone due to the changing COVID-19 trends and guidance provided by the
Waukesha County Health and Human Services, will be applied to many of the fair’s attractions — including rides, live music and shows.
Gluege said petting zoos already incorporate many cleanliness features, but added precautions would also be incorporated.
The public can also look forward to special fair shows including the Timberwoods Lumberjack Show and Pleasure Valley Pig, Goat and Duck races.
Mariah Richardson of Dousman was announced as the 2021 Fairest of the Fair.
Admission to the fair is $10 per adult, $5 per children ages 6 to 12 years old and free entry for children 5 years old and younger.
Daily parking will be $5 per vehicle. Free motorcycle parking is provided courtesy of Hupy and Abraham S.C. Tickets for stage seats will also be available to purchase online and are first come, first serve.
The 2021 fair’s hours are noon to 10 p.m. July 21; 10 a.m. to midnight July 22 through July 24; and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. July 25.
For more information on the event, visit www.waukeshacountyfair.com.