WAUKESHA — Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow announced Wednesday the county will not issue a local mask order after the Wisconsin Supreme Court overturned the statewide mask mandate.
“Our residents and businesses continue to make tremendous progress in overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic,” Farrow said. “More than a third of our population has now had at least one dose of vaccine, hospitalizations remain low, and our cases have dropped dramatically since the beginning of the year. With these improvements in mind, residents should be able to continue to make informed choices to protect themselves and their families from the virus without a government mandate.”
Individuals are encouraged to continue to take precautions as the county continues to work toward a return to normal, to keep families safe and reverse the damage to the economy.
Farrow emphasized everyone who is eligible should get vaccinated as soon as possible to help bring the pandemic to an end, and should choose to follow all CDC guidelines, when necessary, to mitigate the spread of the virus. This includes mask wearing when social distancing is not possible.
The county encouraged residents to remember that local municipalities and individual businesses have the ability to enact mask requirements within their geographic borders and facilities. “These local requirements should be respected,” the county said, in a statement.
More information about vaccination and other resources related to the COVID-19 pandemic is available at www.waukeshacounty.gov/covid19.