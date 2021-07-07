Waukesha County parks to implement artificial intelligence system

Rekor Systems, Inc., a provider of real-time roadway, customer and public safety intelligence to enable AI-driven decisions, announced Tuesday it was selected by the county to implement its Rekor One vehicle recognition system at eight Waukesha County public park entrances.
The solution was selected after a competitive bid process earlier this year.
Waukesha County Parks utilizes a fee-based system to offset the cost of maintaining thousands of acres of parkland and greenway. According to Rekor, the company’s software and hardware will “replace a time-consuming parking enforcement process and support the integration of various entrance fee payment options into one online payment method, better serving both the public and the county.”
The move comes amid rising popularity of local parks. Waukesha County said January through June of this year have seen a 10% increase in daily entrance fees and a 20% increase in annual sticker purchases.
The county said the vehicle recognition system consists of a single camera to be located near the main entrance of each park to capture information for each vehicle that enters and leaves. All daily entrance and annual sticker payments will be available for online payment and will require park visitors to provide a license plate upon purchase. The vehicle information from the camera system and online payment system will be used to monitor entrance fee compliance.
Park user fees will remain the same.
“We’re proud of our efforts to not only increase the safety and security of park facilities across the U.S. but also modernize parking compliance, saving municipalities — and their citizens —time and money,” said Rekor Systems CEO Robert A. Berman, in a statement.
The county said admittance booth staffing is “necessarily a challenge” but the AI system will help free up staff for other park operations. Entrance huts are typically staffed with park seasonal employees, who make between $9.87 and $14.46 per hour — those staff are anticipated to move to other park duties.
Installation is expected to begin in the third quarter of 2021, with full implementation ready for Jan. 1, 2022.
