WAUKESHA — Waukesha County’s Board of Supervisors got their first look Tuesday at the proposed county budget for next year, which includes a tax cut and a large sum for public safety.
“My goal every year is to present a budget that is in line with what residents want: a safe, economically vibrant community, low taxes, and a high quality of life,” said Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow. “This budget does that with its strong investments in justice and public safety, well-maintained roads that support our growing community, and responsible use of every tax dollar.”
Of the new tax levy, the greatest portion, about $1.2 million, is set to go to county justice and public safety with $825,000 million going to the sheriff’s department, $215,000 for public safety programs including emergency preparedness and 911 dispatch, $59,000 for the medical examiner’s office, and $153,000 for courts and the district attorney’s office.
If the budget is passed as-is, the tax rate will drop from $1.76 to $1.68 per thousand dollars in home value, which would be the lowest in at least 33 years — two years ago it was $1.82 per thousand. On a property worth $100,000 a tax rate of $1.68 per thousand would result in a tax of $168; for a house worth $200,000 that’d be $336; and for $300,000 that’d be $504.
With phase one of the county’s courthouse project wrapping up and expected to finish under budget, next year will focus to phase two and the beginning of the 1959 courthouse building’s renovation. The proposed budget also reduces borrowing by $700,000 from 2021 levels as part of the capital plan.
“We’re taking some time down to lower our debt as we prepare for the next phase, phase two of construction,” Farrow said.
Five construction projects are planned to improve Moreland Road, one of the county’s most vital economic arteries.
With COVID-19 in mind, a team has been created to focus on management and implementation of American Recovery Plan Act federal funds.
Parks are a bright spot
Nicole Armendariz, Farrow’s press secretary, previously told the Freeman the county’s history of conservative budget practices have put the local government in a strong position.
Waukesha County’s unemployment rate isn’t yet at pre-pandemic levels but still healthy at 3.4% — the consensus among labor economists is below 4% is desirable. The county unemployment rate in February, 2020 was 2.4%.
A bright spot from last year and this year so far is the use of county parks, which has translated to additional revenue. Even after a significant spike in usage in 2020, the parks continue to grow more popular. Farrow said 2021 is seeing a 20% increase in sales of park stickers over last year.
Farrow also touted the county’s navigation of COVID-19, noting the county vaccination clinic delivered 37,554 vaccines with 199 volunteers.
Farrow’s Chief of Staff Shawn Lundie said the budget priorities are crafted with results from focus groups in mind, and they’ve indicated public safety as well as human services as top priorities.
Waukesha County’s unique budget process is more collaborative than most, with departments drafting budgets independently and coordinating with the county executive and county board. “Our process is totally different than a process we’re aware of anywhere else,” Lundie said, adding that Farrow works with each committee chairman as department budget proposals come in. Waukesha County Chairman Paul Decker thanked committee chairs for taking the time to attend those meetings.
Going forward, October will see each committee meet and make any proposed changes to the budget. Final approval is scheduled for Nov. 9.
“Now it’s in your hands,” Farrow told the board.