WAUKESHA — The Waukesha County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved on Tuesday an ordinance to allow the county access to about $17 million in funds to aid recovery from the opioid crisis. The county is joined by many others throughout Wisconsin.
The ordinance authorizes the county to execute an agreement among local governments with Wisconsin’s attorney general regarding allocation of settlement proceeds from opioid litigation.
“There was good discussion at the County Board on how to utilize the funds going forward to do the most good for the benefit of our citizens here in Waukesha County,” said County Chairman Paul Decker. He said the county’s drug court has helped improve outcomes.
“These historic settlements will help Waukesha County continue our work to save lives and reduce the impact that opioids and other substance use has had on our communities,” said Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow.
“Since 2017, our prevention efforts, combined with those of our community partners, have saved hundreds of people from overdose. This funding will help us save many more.”
The settlements are part of a $26 billion deal with opioid manufacturer Johnson & Johnson and distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson. Litigation continues against other defendants, which include pharmacies, manufacturers and others.
Wisconsin is estimated to receive over $402 million as part of the settlements. That money is split among the state, 30%, and litigating local governments, 70%.
Waukesha County would receive approximately $17 million, assuming all agreements are finalized, with full participation completely funded. Settlement funds from distributors will be paid out over 18 years; funds from Johnson & Johnson will be paid over no more than 9 years.
The deal over litigation comes after a record year of overdose deaths for Waukesha County, with 93 overall, compared with 54 in 2019.
Funds will be used for education, treatment, and abatement of the opioid epidemic, in accordance with the settlement agreements. The county is developing a plan that will leverage those funds effectively through a data-driven collective impact approach. This approach will combine county efforts with those of multiple community partners to fight the epidemic together, targeting four key areas: prevention, treatment and recovery, harm reduction, and criminal justice. Funds will be appropriated through the annual budget or a separate ordinance.
Overdose prevention in Waukesha County
Waukesha County’s collective impact approach uses multiple programs to fight the opioid crisis, including participation in the Wisconsin Prescription Drug Overdose Project, the Women’s Health and Recovery Project, and its Drug Treatment Court.
More information about Waukesha County’s efforts to combat the opioid crisis is available at www.waukeshacounty.gov/overdoseprevention.