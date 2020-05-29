WAUKESHA — Waukesha County is seeing a surge in confirmed COVID-19
cases. A total of 52 confirmed new cases was reported on the county’s
dashboard Thursday, the single largest increase since the dashboard
began reporting COVID-19 data in March.
Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow said that while the county has
no official orders regarding COVID-19, its guidelines remain a
resource for businesses and individuals. He urged people to social
distance, practice good personal hygiene and contact their physician
if needed. “As of today we are still recommending that people avoid
gatherings of 50 people or greater,” he said.
The surge may be partially driven by an increase in testing; this
week was the first time Waukesha County received more than a thousand
test results in a single day. Farrow said that’s about double the
testing done previously.
But more testing doesn’t tell the whole story, because the rate of
positive test results has ticked upward too. It had been steady at a
little over 2% before rising to 4.6%.
So far, there are no theories about about what’s caused the uptick.
“They don’t have the information right now,” Farrow said of the
county health department, but said it’s being studied. He added this
appears to be a regional trend.
Going back to March 8, the previous highest surge in new cases was
April 3 with 23 new cases.
Working closely with the local hospitals and ensuring they are not
overburdened remains a priority. For the time being, the county will
continue striving to strike a balance between public health and
economic viability, Farrow said.
New results will be available daily.