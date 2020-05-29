WAUKESHA — Waukesha County is seeing a surge in confirmed COVID-19 

cases. A total of 52 confirmed new cases was reported on the county’s 

dashboard Thursday, the single largest increase since the dashboard 

began reporting COVID-19 data in March.

Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow said that while the county has 

no official orders regarding COVID-19, its guidelines remain a 

resource for businesses and individuals. He urged people to social 

distance, practice good personal hygiene and contact their physician 

if needed. “As of today we are still recommending that people avoid 

gatherings of 50 people or greater,” he said.

The surge may be partially driven by an increase in testing; this 

week was the first time Waukesha County received more than a thousand 

test results in a single day. Farrow said that’s about double the 

testing done previously.

But more testing doesn’t tell the whole story, because the rate of 

positive test results has ticked upward too. It had been steady at a 

little over 2% before rising to 4.6%.

So far, there are no theories about about what’s caused the uptick. 

“They don’t have the information right now,” Farrow said of the 

county health department, but said it’s being studied. He added this 

appears to be a regional trend.

Going back to March 8, the previous highest surge in new cases was 

April 3 with 23 new cases.

Working closely with the local hospitals and ensuring they are not 

overburdened remains a priority. For the time being, the county will 

continue striving to strike a balance between public health and 

economic viability, Farrow said.

New results will be available daily.

