WAUKESHA - The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department said Friday it will not investigate nor respond to reports of people violating Gov. Tony Evers’ order that people wear face masks.
“As Sheriff, I must prioritize the use of law enforcement resources and I am not inclined to use our finite resources on what is essentially a public health responsibility. This decision is also consistent with the great majority of police agencies in Waukesha County,” according to a statement from Waukesha County Sheriff Eric Severson.
The mandate goes into effect Saturday that requires the wearing of masks for anyone age 5 and up for all enclosed spaces except a person’s home. The new order also applies to outdoor bars and restaurants, except when people are eating or drinking.
Anyone who violates the order would be subject to a $200 fine. It is scheduled to run until Sept. 28.
The statement from the Sheriff’s Department also said people with questions about enforcement for communities served by local departments should direct their questions to those agencies.
“This position does not preclude law enforcement from the necessity to respond and investigate other crimes or violations that may develop, or have initiated, from a mask violation - examples of this could be disorderly conduct, trespassing, (criminal damage to property), etc.,” according to the statement.