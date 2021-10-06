The new facilities are a joint venture between the county and the state of Wisconsin. Only a very short drive from Interstate 94, the 15,000-ton pile is one of several strategically located reserves meant to help with emergencies across the state — and also only accounts for about half of the salt the county keeps on site.
The new technology in the brine production facility is more accurate than before and will help maintain the 23.3% salt to water mixture necessary for optimal effectiveness, said Bob Rauchle, county highway operations manager. The precise mixture ratio is vital to ensure brine does its job properly.
Rauchle said Waukesha is the second municipality to have used salt brine and has done so since 2006. Brine results in a 20-25% reduction of rock salt usage and consequent cost savings — important when the per-ton cost of salt has risen 173% over the last 21 years. The county uses up to a million gallons of brine per season, Rauchle said, which he hopes to see increase.
Brine helps turn snow into a slurry texture more quickly and efficiently than pure rock salt, allowing for snowplows to clear it away before it packs and hardens.
Waukesha County has six new snowplow vehicles this year in its fleet of sixty: four Freightliner SD108s and two of the more powerful Freightliner SD114s.
Fleet Manager Thomas Zembruski said the county has been using Freightliner vehicles since about 2010, which are cost effective. He added using the same type of vehicle across the fleet is important to enable the benefits of interchangeable parts.
Zembruski and Rauchle both emphasized it’s important to remember to drive safe especially in the winter months and give snowplows the space they need to operate. Rauchle said what might appear like erratic driving may in fact be operators simply clearing the snow.
Snowplow operators must simultaneously operate the large vehicles, control the plow angles, and monitor salt flow.
Although the facility is not yet producing brine, as soon as the weather turns, the process will begin for the season.