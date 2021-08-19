Waukesha Finance Committee reviews fleet requests at city garage

WAUKESHA — The Waukesha Finance Committee headed out to the city garage Wednesday and reviewed city department fleet requests to kick off the city’s Community Investment Program budget process.
While the tour was held virtually last year due to COVID-19, committee members as well as aldermen and city officials were able to review the budget requests at the city garage again on Wednesday. City vehicles either in need of complete replacement or in need of new parts were discussed.
The requests are part of the 2022 Community Investment Program (CIP), an introduction of the overall 2022-26 CIP budget, a five-year budget plan that is reviewed and approved by committees and the Common Council each year.
According to the city’s preliminary CIP budget, departments are seeking about $5 million worth of fleet requests in 2022 and over $21.4 million over the next five years.
According to the CIP, fleet requests in the next five years include $5.1 million in 2023; $3.8 million in 2024; $3.1 million in 2025 and $4.2 million in 2026.
The Waukesha Police Department is requesting $705,000 for new vehicles in 2022 — including budgeting for three additional fleet and a number of replacement vehicles.
Deputy Chief Dennis Angle presented the request Wednesday and said the department has been engaging in more pursuits in recent years, creating a demand for large and well-equipped vehicles.
The Waukesha Fire Department is requesting a total of $1.3 million in 2022, including a $900,000 command post for emergency management. The command post is used by both the police and fire department at large-scale emergencies. According to the department, the current vehicle is about 20 years old and lacks interior space, has limited technology and more.
The Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department is requesting $518,000 in 2022 for fleet requests, including a trackless snow machine costing $165,000 and a $108,000 2-3 yard dump truck as high-ticket items. The Department of Public Works is requesting $1.4 million for 2022 – including a $300,000 street sweeper and a $260,000 self-propelled paver as the costlier vehicles on the list.
Jon Weinkauf, garage supervisor, presented the need for the vehicles Wednesday and said the paver they have now is old and is designed for driveways, but the city has been using it for streets. A new one will create a higher-quality finish.
The Waukesha Metro Transit Department is requesting a $475,000 fixed-route bus as part of their $715,000 request in 2022. According to city documents, the bus is two years past its useful life and is prone to breakdowns.
Other 2022 fleet requests include the Clean Water Plant requesting $259,300; Prairie Home Cemetery requesting $15,250; a marked parking SUV request totaling $53,000; and a Department of Public Works Engineering Department request of $36,000.