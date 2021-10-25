Waukesha fire-setter sentenced to 38 years initial confinement

WAUKESHA — The man who was found guilty of setting a Waukesha woman and property on fire in September 2020 has been sentenced to 38 years of initial confinement and 24 years of extended supervision.
Joel Murn was found guilty of first-degree attempted intentional homicide and two counts of arson of property other than a building after a Sept. 2, 2020 incident.
Two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and one count of arson of a building without the owner’s consent were dismissed and read in at his plea hearing in July.
According to the criminal complaint, Murn threw a flammable liquid at a woman named Amber Fuller as she crossed the street near Broadway and Lake Street on Sept. 2, then ignited it, causing second-and third-degree burns on her body. It was discovered that the incident was a case of mistaken identity, as a cousin of Murn’s lives near that area and resembles Fuller. Murn’s cousin had been his target.
According to the complaint, later that day, Murn travelled to his grandfather’s home in the Village of Waukesha and started vehicles on fire, then used a car to ram into the man and yelled obscenities at him, the complaint said. Murn had sent letters to family members, including his grandfather and his cousin, blaming his grandfather for causing him mental abuse, problems with his ex-wife, problems with a car and a stock tip that didn’t turn out well.
His grandparents told officers Murn suffered a traumatic brain injury about 20 years ago.
Hearing
Fuller read a victim impact statement aloud in court Monday, saying she is tormented by flashbacks from the day of the incident and is suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. Fuller said she will never be able to return to her profession as a massage therapist at full capacity.
“The most difficult flashbacks are the ones where I went through an indescribable amount of pain,” she said. “Seeing the flames engulfing my body, hearing my screams of agony.”
Murn addressed Fuller when given the opportunity to speak, apologizing for causing her pain. Murn said he has faced mental abuse from his grandfather, and said he has felt like a loser due to his brain injury and because he lost his job due to COVID-19. He said he loves his family and is sorry for the pain he caused them.
A man, who said he was childhood friends with Murn, appeared in court Monday asking Judge Arthur Melvin III to provide Murn with mercy and grace, saying Murn is not who he was.
Melvin said he did not see himself in the position to offer mercy and grace, but justice to ensure the community is protected. Melvin said those who are angry cannot blame others for predicaments in life.