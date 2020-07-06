WAUKESHA - The Waukesha Fire Department responded to a house fire at 10:07 p.m. Sunday at 1611 S. West Ave. Waukesha firefighters assisted one person from the two-story, four family home, while other residents were able to get out before firefighters arrived.
The crews were able to extinguish the fire within 30 minutes of arrival. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. There were no civilian or firefighter injuries.
The Waukesha Police Department is assisting with the investigation. We Energies also helped with controlling the utilities at the residence and Metro Transit for providing a bus to shelter the occupants.