WAUKESHA — In a letter, Waukesha West High School Principal Ryan Patt informed the district community that West, North and South high schools will each host their own proms on their own school campuses.
“Due to the unknown of COVID and concerns with mitigation, the School District of Waukesha is taking the necessary steps to mitigate COVID in our schools and during our activities,” Patt said. “Even though things may look differently this year, we are pleased to still be able to provide our students with this memorable opportunity. All participants will be required to wear masks, have their temperature taken upon arrival, and are being
asked to monitor their symptoms 10 days prior to the Prom. Even with mitigation in place, there is a chance your child may come into contact with someone who tests positive for COVID19.”
West and South will host their proms May 15, while North’s will be May 29.
More details, including ticket pricing, a COVID waiver and the Grand March, will be available in the near future.