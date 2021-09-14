WAUKESHA - A 58-year-old man has died following an arrest early Tuesday for domestic abuse-battery, during which Waukesha police officers used an electronic control device and physical force to take him into custody when he would not cooperate, according to a press release.
Waukesha police officers responded to the 1300 block of Ellis Street around 1:06 a.m. Tuesday to assist the Waukesha Fire Department on a medical call involving a 58-year-old male that was having trouble breathing. According to the police department news release, the caller reported the man had kicked a paramedic in the past and had also tried to kick the caller. The man was uncooperative and refused medical attention and the female caller had visible minor injuries, the release states.
Police officers determined during the call that a domestic violence incident had occurred earlier, and reported probable cause existed to arrest the male for domestic abuse - battery.
Upon further investigation, it was learned the suspect was under a Domestic Abuse Injunction Order under Wisconsin Statute 813.12 since 2018.
According to the release, as officers attempted to arrest the suspect he failed to comply and de-escalation efforts were unsuccessful. The man then became and the suspect became combative.
“Officers were forced to utilize an electronic control device and physical force to take him into custody. After stabilizing and handcuffing the suspect officers recognized that the suspect lost consciousness. During the initial medical assessment officers could not locate a pulse and observed that the suspect was not breathing,” according to the release.
Officers then started life-saving efforts including CPR and the use of an automated external defibrillator (AED). Members of the Waukesha Fire Department then arrived and took over medical care of the man and transported him to Waukesha Memorial Hospital where he was taken to the Intensive Care Unit. However, shortly after 6 a.m. Tuesday, he died.
According to the release, the three involved officers’ experience ranges from one to four years of service on the Waukesha Police Department. They have been placed on administrative leave, which is consistent with departmental policy and general law enforcement standards, according to the release.
The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team, with the Greenfield Police Department as the lead agency, is conducting the investigation.
The Women’s Center and Waukesha County District Attorney’s Office were contacted to ensure that the victim of the domestic abuse incident was able to find support, according to the release.