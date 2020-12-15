This undated photo provided by the Waukesha (Wis.) County Sheriff's Department shows Adam Roth. Roth, a Wisconsin man who was obsessively concerned about the coronavirus pandemic has been ordered to spend the rest of his life in a mental health institution for stabbing four of his family members, two of them fatally. Roth was found not guilty Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, by reason of mental disease or defect in the attack, which authorities said was linked to his concerns about coronavirus. (Waukesha County Sheriff's Department via AP)