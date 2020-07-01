Waukesha Mayor filmed in public service announcement

WAUKESHA – A face familiar to many Waukesha locals may soon be appearing on their screens at home. Mayor Shawn Reilly was filmed for part of a locally focused public service announcement Wednesday.
The PSA is meant to encourage the community to wear face masks as a precaution over COVID-19 and the spread of the virus. “Everybody has a personal responsibility to stop the spread of COVID,” Reilly said. “If everyone is wearing a mask, the ability for COVID to transfer from person to person goes way down.” He also pointed out people can spread COVID-19 without knowing they have the virus.
The PSA was organized by United Way of Milwaukee and Waukesha County, and the film crew was part of group called Ignite Change. The filming took place near the Waukesha Public Library.
Reilly said he wears his mask for those who are immunocompromised, the city employees he works with and his mother, to name a few. “You shouldn’t be upset if a business asks you to wear a mask when you go inside of it,” he said. “It’s not just for you, it’s for their employees, it’s for their business livelihood, it’s something that keeps them operating and keeps the COVID numbers down.”
Mary Kerrigan, who directed much of the filming, said the group previously did a PSA in April. “The messaging of that was ‘stay at home, if you can’t stay at home, wear a mask,’” she said. “And now we have to change our messaging because (things) are opening.”
So far, only Milwaukee and Waukesha are taking part in the PSA, but Racine may be added later.
Bob Purman, who was with the Project Ignite group, said a media buy may be coming for August or sooner and the PSA will be online as well. “Social media, is big,” he said. “Medical College of Wisconsin has got a nest egg to (ad) buy.”
The group also sought to film locals in the area in addition to the mayor.
Reilly emphasized wearing a mask is not a political statement. “Wearing a mask is something that you do to protect other people as well as yourself,” he said. “I’m going to believe the CDC and the doctors and nurses that I’ve spoken to.”