Waukesha native hosts self-made golf tournament for 30-plus years

WAUKESHA — A Waukesha native has hosted a self-made annual golf tournament for over 30 years. Now, his son plans to carry on the tradition with the goal of staying connected with lifelong friends at the course.
The “The Con-nelly Open” was started by Ted Connelly, who came up with a fun and original idea to stay in contact with his Waukesha High School friends. Connelly was part of a group of 1950 graduates. Many remained friends over the years, despite moving and settling in different states across the United States.
The first gathering was held in Peoria, Illinois, where Connelly lives. He won the first competition in 1985. Over the years the group expanded, with sometimes up to 10 people in attendance.
Sometimes it was hard logistically to meet up, with all of the men having families and responsibilities, he said. They had competitions from 1985-2015, sometimes having more than one competition in a year. They played courses all across the U.S. and about eight competitions in Wisconsin, some near Waukesha. The group golfed as far away as Washington state, and other states including Florida, South Carolina, Arizona, Ohio and more.
Over the years, he said, the competition has helped the group of friends stay in contact.
Often, the men would bring their wives, who would go sightseeing or shopping while the men played golf. The winners would be presented with a trophy during an official dinner, Connelly said.
Connelly’s sister, Jean Long, told The Freeman that she always felt the group was extremely unique.
“This is going to continue and I think it’s wonderful,” she said. “I think it’s amazing that high school classmates have stuck it out together and have gone to all of these different states to golf.”
Connelly’s son, also named Ted Connelly, said he plans to keep the tradition going with the same name — “The Con-nelly Open.”
“My dad and his friends that he knew from Waukesha ... would always have a kind of reunion of sorts, they would get together, play golf and have a great weekend,” he said. “It evolved into having this trophy presentation. Each year he’d put more names on the plaque, and as the years went on, more and more names got put on there. Now, a lot of them (have passed away) or don’t play golf anymore. Now I’m getting to the point of where he started and I said ‘Well, I should have the Con-nelly Open — same name, same family and I have similar friends.’” Connelly’s son lives in Michigan and has many friends he plans to start the tournament with who live in Illinois. He hopes to host the first tournament this spring.
“I love my dad and I’m very proud and honored to carry on the tradition,” he said.