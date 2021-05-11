WAUKESHA — The city of Waukesha Police Department announced that they will be unable to host the traditional Waukesha Night Out event which had been scheduled for Aug. 4.
The event has been a tradition in the city to promote safety initiatives and anti-crime programs.
According to a press release issued by the department, the department said they decided to postpone the event after careful consideration.
“The decision to not host Waukesha Night Out this year was based on numerous factors, including the lack of vendors interested in the event due to continued COVID precautions,” the press release said. “In addition, the police department building will be under construction and police department personnel will be working from various temporary locations throughout the city. During this time, it would be difficult for the department to put on an event at the level that the public has come to expect.”
The Police Department will instead participate in Waukesha Unlocked events in October and plans to host Waukesha Night Out again in August 2022.
“As a Police Department, we know this is an event that the community looks forward to,” the release said. “There are plans to host the event once again in 2022. The public will have the opportunity to engage with the police department at numerous other events this year including Waukesha Unlocked.”
As part of the Waukesha Unlocked event for the city’s 125th anniversary, officers and K-9 Emma will participate in activities in Frame Park, 1150 Frame Park Drive, Waukesha, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 9.
In addition, the Waukesha Police Department will be present at Waukesha Friday Night Live events in downtown Waukesha throughout the summer.
More information on this event is available as part of the City’s 125th Anniversary events https://bit.ly/3ocZIGH.