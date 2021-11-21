Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow said he's been in touch with Gov. Tony Evers' office as well as Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly. Farrow participated in the parade to completion and was heading home when he saw the police squads.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and law enforcement and EMS, as they work through the incident," he said.
Assembly Reps. Scott Allen, R-Waukesha, and Adam Neylon, R-Pewaukee, both partook in the parade as well and were not among those injured. "I pray for those who have been injured," Allen said. "I hope none of those injuries are life threatening and nobody has lost their life." He said he's grateful for the police and first responders.
Neylon said he's received many calls following the incident and "we're still gatheringing facts and trying to understand exactly what happened at this point."