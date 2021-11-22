WAUKESHA - The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office announced they are conducting an “internal review” on the bail decision on a prior case involving the suspect who allegedly drove through crowds at the Waukesha Christmas Parade on Sunday, resulting in five fatalities.
The suspect has been identified as Darrell Brooks, 39, out of Milwaukee County, according to the Associated Press.
In the previous case from earlier this month, Brooks allegedly ran over a victim with his vehicle, according to a criminal complaint.
According to a statement issued by the Office of Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm, they are currently conducting an internal review of the decision of the recent bail recommendation for Brooks which resulted in him being released from custody on Nov. 11.
According to online court records, in Milwaukee County, on Nov. 5, 2021, charges of resisting or obstructing an officer, 2nd-degree recklessly endangering safety, disorderly conduct, bail jumping and battery were filed.
According to a criminal complaint, Brooks allegedly was involved in an incident with a victim who he shares a child with in Milwaukee at a hotel. He allegedly “ran (the victim) over” after following the victim to a gas station and striking the victim in the face with a closed fist. Officers reportedly observed the victim in this instance had tire tracks on her left pants leg.
Prior to that, on July 28, 2020, two counts of 2nd-degree recklessly endangering safety - use of a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm - convicted as a felon were filed, also in Milwaukee County. In the instance, Brooks allegedly was involved in a physical altercation with a family member. Brooks allegedly fired a shot at the family member when they were trying to drive away.
According to a statement issued by the Office of Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm, in the 2020 case, cash bail was originally set at $10,000 and subsequently reduced to $7,500. The demand by Brooks for a speedy jury trial could not be met and the case was adjourned and his bail was reduced to $500, which Brooks posted on Feb. 21, 2021.
After the charges were filed on Nov. 5, a cash bail request of $1,000 was set by the court. Brooks posted his bail on Nov. 11 and he was released from custody.
“The state’s bail recommendation in this case was inappropriately low in light of the nature of the recent charges and the pending charges against Mr. Brooks,” the statement said. “The bail recommendation in this case is not consistent with the approach of the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office toward matters involving violent crime, nor was it consistent with the risk assessment of the defendant prior to setting of bail. The office is currently conducting an internal review of the decision to make the recent bail recommendation in this matter in order to determine the appropriate next steps.”