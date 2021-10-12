WAUKESHA — Two people have died after a small airplane crashed in a residential area in the village of Waukesha this morning.
According to the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department in an afternoon press release, the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office and the Waukesha County Communications Center reported that the Milwaukee Approach Control Tower lost both radio and radar communication with an airplane at around 9:41 a.m. this morning.
The Waukesha County Communications Center received calls from residents in the village of Vernon and the village of Waukesha reporting a loud noise and possible debris in the area.
Deputies located the airplane in a wooded area south of Redwing Drive. There were two occupants aboard the plane who were pronounced deceased on the scene, according to the press release. No other citizens were injured in the area.
Further identifying information about the occupants was not provided in the release.
FAA
The Federal Aviation Administration reported a single-engine Glastar that had two passengers on board crashed in a residential area in the village of Waukesha around 9:35 a.m.
According to the FAA, the plane was flying from Lawrence J. Timmerman Airport in Milwaukee to Salina Regional Airport in Salina, Kan.
“The FAA will release the tail number of the aircraft after investigators verify it at the accident site,” a statement from the FAA said. “The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will determine the probable cause of the accident.”
The incident remains under investigation by the National Traffic Safety Board (NTSB) and FAA.