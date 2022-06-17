1:46 a.m. Thursday — A caller reported that his wife in the 500 block of Gascoigne Drive could hear footsteps in the residence. According to the log, the woman could actually hear footsteps in the shared hallway, not inside the unit itself. The woman called and reported it was actually a cat that had made the noise. The neighbor’s cat had attempted to gain entry to the caller’s residence and left prior to police arrival. The cat is possibly “Tiggy” who may have been involved in a prowling at Fox Run Lanes.
Waukesha Police Department
12:52 a.m. Friday — The caller in the 1800 block of Davis Lane reported “multiple cheesings in the neighborhood.” According to the log, police located numerous parked vehicles in the area with cheese slices on driver side windows.
For more of the Freeman blotter, subscribe: www.gmtoday.com/subscribe