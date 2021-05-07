K-9 Emma, who was donated to the department by the Emma Loves Dogs Foundation and named after Emma Mertens, as well as donated by Crossroads K-9 Rescue, is a female Dutch Shepherd. K-9 Emma was the first K-9 to join the department and is trained in searches, tracking, suspect apprehension and handler protection.
K-9 Ryker, a male Black Lab, joined the unit through donations to the department. Ryker is trained to search for missing and endangered people, including missing children or elderly people. Ryker also is trained to locate electronic evidence, focusing on child predators, who often hide their files on small devices which are difficult to locate.
K-9 Arko, who recently was announced as a new member of the department, is a male Belgian Malinois who was purchased for the agency by a donor. Arko is a patrol K-9 trained in searches, tracking, suspect apprehension and handler protection.
The stuffed animals are being sold at the Waukesha Police Department lobby, 1901 Delafield St. The public can choose which stuffed K-9 they’d like for $20 each. To see the dogs on the city’s website, visit
www.waukesha-wi.gov/1984/Canine-Unit-K9.
Police Capt. Dan Baumann said the stuffed animals are selling fast and they have another order in for more to sell as they are now running low. Baumann and Nate Smidt, officer and handler of K-9 Arko, said the community support has been outstanding.
“It’s been pretty overwhelming at this point to see the support from the community for (the K-9 unit,” Smidt said. “This program is something that almost the entire police department has wanted for a long time and to finally see it come to actuality has been, like I said, pretty overwhelming (with) the support from the community, our Common Council, from our chief, from our command staff. It’s been nothing but supportive at this point and I think we really appreciate it and it will have a good (impact) on the community.”
The K-9 unit is made possible through community donations, 100% of which are used to help purchase things for the K-9 unit including specialized training, equipment, treats and toys. Those interested in donating to the K-9 unit can contact Sgt. Jake Trussoni at 262-524-3759.