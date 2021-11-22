WAUKESHA — The five victims who have died after a man drove through crowds at the Waukesha Christmas Parade at 4:39 p.m. Sunday have been identified.
The names are Virginia Sorenson, 79, LeAnna Owen, 71, Tamara Durand, 52, Jane Kulich, 52, and Wilhelm Hospel, 81.
Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson announced the names of the five killed at a 1 p.m. Monday press conference. An additional 48 victims were injured, a number which may increase as more information is gathered, he said.
Two of the 48 injured are children in critical condition, Thompson said. Alan Johnson, vice president of critical care and specialty services with ProHealth Care said among the 48 victims, 29 arrived at Waukesha Memorial Hospital. Eleven of those victims were transported to Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin, Johnson said.
“The hospital is just blocks away from the parade route, and victims started arriving very quickly after the incident, in fact many of ProHealth Care’s staff were attending the parade, witnessed this tragedy and provided immediate first aid to the victims,” Johnson said.
Thompson said prior to the incident, the suspect, Darrell Brooks, 39, from Milwaukee, was allegedly involved in a domestic incident at another location. Thompson said upon the police department’s arrival to the scene of the domestic disturbance, Brooks was already gone. The department did not have the chance to respond to the domestic disturbance due to the alleged action of Brooks at the parade immediately after.
At this time, the Waukesha Police Department announced they are referring five counts of 1st-degree intentional homicide with additional charges to come. Thompson said the department is confident that Brooks acted alone.
A firearm was discharged by an officer at the suspect with the intention of stopping the suspect, Thompson said. Due to the amount of people, that officer stopped and did not fire any additional shots. That officer is on administrative leave as a part of department protocol and no one was injured as a result of the officer firing his weapon, according to Thompson.
Emergency response was further complicated due to power outages in the city related to strong winds at the parade Sunday.
A MABAS box alarm for mutual aid was issued immediately after the incident, according to Waukesha Fire Chief Steven Howard. The department received resources from 12 area fire departments. They were also aided greatly by off-duty firefighters and EMS personnel, medical personnel and civilians, Howard said.
Those with video footage they captured themselves of the suspect fleeing are asked to provide contact information at: https://bit.ly/30QY0DK.
Community response
Prior to the press conference, Chaplain George Papachristou led the room in prayer.
Thompson said many community members got involved and saved lives.
“Minutes after the incident occurred, I responded to the scene and what I saw out of chaos and tragedy was heroes. First responders and the community coming together and working together on triaging victims,” he said.
Mayor Shawn Reilly, who had been walking in the parade, said many community members were participants in the parade and witnessed the horrific actions. He said he knows the community will come together to help Waukesha heal.
He delivered the following statement at the press conference
“For those of you who do not live in Waukesha, you need to know that Waukesha is a community that helps their neighbors. Waukesha is a community that takes pride in their identity and has a wonderful spirit. Waukesha looks after each other. Waukesha enjoys its celebrations and the entire community joins in those celebrations. We are a close community. Waukesha is a community where many of its residents have lived for generations. Waukesha is also the type of community where new residents tell their friends to move here because it is so special. Waukesha has held what could be described as a Norman Rockwell-type of Christmas parade for almost six decades. Last night our wonderful Waukesha parade became the scene of a horrific tragedy.”