WAUKESHA — A man and a woman are being sought after leading police on a vehicle pursuit from Waukesha into Milwaukee.
Waukesha Police Lt. Kevin Rice said officers responded to the Ingleside Hotel, 2810 Golf Road, for suspicious activity occurring in the parking lot around 2:28 a.m. Friday.
Upon arrival, Rice said, a male and female ran from officers and the male tried to jump into the car. The man was tasered twice, but it was not effective so the male drove the car onto Interstate 94 and Waukesha police, State Patrol, and Brookfield police all pursued the vehicle.
Rice said the pursuit, which according to police records reached speeds of more than 100 mph, was terminated near 84th Street and the vehicle was later located in Milwaukee. Police determined the vehicle had been stolen.
The male driver and a female who ran away from officers are still being sought. The male was identified and has several warrants for his arrest, Rice said.