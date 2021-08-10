Waukesha’s Tribute Tuesday, Finance Committee canceled tonight

WAUKESHA - Due to the forecasted weather tonight, the city of Waukesha has canceled the Tribute Tuesday concert and the Finance Committee’s review of vehicles and equipment.
The Tribute Tuesday - Rolling Stones concert and 125th Anniversary celebration for tonight was canceled due to forecasted severe storms and high winds, per the city’s Facebook page.
The event is rescheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 31.
Also canceled is the Waukesha Finance Committee review of vehicles and equipment as part of the city’s Community Investment Program (CIP) has been cancelled tonight. The meeting has been rescheduled to Wednesday, Aug. 18 at 6 p.m. at the City Garage (300 Sentry Drive).
You can view all upcoming meeting agendas and watch all public meetings on the city's website: https://waukesha.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.