Waukesha’s Tribute Tuesday, Finance Committee canceled tonight
A 125th anniversary tent will be available at this Friday’s Friday Night Live. The tent will include life-size cutouts of famous people from Waukesha and the opportunity for the public to submit memories for inclusion in the city’s 125th anniversary time capsule.

 Photo courtesy of city of Waukesha

WAUKESHA - Due to the forecasted weather tonight, the city of Waukesha has canceled the Tribute Tuesday concert and the Finance Committee’s review of vehicles and equipment.

The Tribute Tuesday - Rolling Stones concert and 125th Anniversary celebration for tonight was canceled due to forecasted severe storms and high winds, per the city’s Facebook page.

The event is rescheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 31.

Also canceled is the Waukesha Finance Committee review of vehicles and equipment as part of the city’s Community Investment Program (CIP) has been cancelled tonight. The meeting has been rescheduled to Wednesday, Aug. 18 at 6 p.m. at the City Garage (300 Sentry Drive).

You can view all upcoming meeting agendas and watch all public meetings on the city's website: https://waukesha.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.

