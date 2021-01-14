Waukesha School Board approves transition to full in-person learning

WAUKESHA — In an unanimous vote, the Waukesha School Board on Wednesday decided to return to five-day in-person learning at the start of the second semester, Jan. 26.
The vote affects middle-and high-school students, who are currently on a hybrid plan with two in-person learning days per week. Elementary students have had the option of five-day in-person learning or virtual alternatives since the beginning of the school year. The decision came after several members of the community shared their experiences and perspectives, most in favor of more in-person days.
School Board member Greg Deets was absent from the meeting, but Board President Joe Como said he was excused. Board member Kurt O’Bryan appeared virtually.
In the fall, the number of in-person days was bumped up to four from two in a move by the district that did not require a board vote. During that period, however, there were several school closings due to COVID-19 exposure, including for all three high schools. Those closings were typically two weeks at a time of all virtual learning.
The board later voted 6-3 to return the district to its original hybrid plan with two in-person days per week rather than four, which it began the year with.
A group of local parents, some of whom are affiliated with the group Wisconsin Achievement Partnership, had been urging the district to return to full-five day in-person learning as soon as possible.
Under the new plan, which was proposed by district administration, elementary students will have the option to chose between face-to-face, virtual learning or enrollment in the district’s eAchieve Academy; secondary students will have the options of face-to-face, live-streamed instruction, or eAchieve.
“I think, collectively, we all want the same thing in the community,” said District Superintendent Jim Sebert, adding differences that do exist are simply over how to get there. “For the most part, we’ve had more favorable district data.”
Sebert has said a return to full in-person learning has ultimately been the goal.
According to the district dashboard, there are 35 active cases among students and 246 quarantined. Among staff, those numbers are 12 and 35, respectively. That’s a significant improvement from months ago, when there were hundreds of active cases and more than a thousand quarantines at a time.
The Waukesha County dashboard shows 90 cases for the School District of Waukesha, but that measure accounts for school-aged children living in district boundaries, not all of whom may actually be enrolled.
Wisconsin Assembly Rep. Adam Neylon, R-Pewaukee, weighed in as well with an issued statement.
“The option of in-person education is vital, and today I’m submitting testimony to the Waukesha School Board urging them to eliminate the current hybrid education model for Waukesha students in middle and high school,” Neylon said. “I believe it’s time our students and parents have the option.”
Before the vote, School Board member Diane Voit said some people may prefer the hybrid model right now over choosing between full five-day in-person or full live-streaming. She suggested an alternative hybrid model with schools being open five days but students alternating in cohorts with two in-person days per week one week and three in-person days per week the next. She said exceptions could be made for some students, like those who have special needs or may have failing grades.
School Board member Corey Montiho said he “just can’t support that” and that children are better off in school in person, but does understand Voit’s thought process. He said he believes live-streaming is a better option than virtual.
O’Bryan called on the board to trust the administration.
“The administration has said this is what they want to do,” he said.
Como said he does feel it’s important to get back to face-to-face as soon as possible.
“We all know that the best education is done face-to-face,” he said. “We also know that our mitigation is working... I believe our data really is favorable, now, to move in this direction.”