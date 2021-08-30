WAUKESHA -The Waukesha School Board voted Monday 5-4 to enroll in the Seamless Summer Option meal program rather than the National School Lunch Program it was scheduled to move to.
The decision came after public outcry and criticism regarding meal plans for the coming school year. Parents and students gathered Friday outside the district's administrative building to advocate for the free-for-everyone Seamless Summer Option meal plan. Some have also voiced concern over the SSO, saying it gives free meals to those who don't need them.
The National School Lunch Program still offers free and reduced meals, but requires families to apply. The Seamless Summer Option offers distribution of meals to students and community at no charge, regardless of socioeconomic status.
The administration put forward a recommendation Monday to rescind the June decision to return to the National School Lunch Program and instead enroll in the SSO for the coming school year. Superintendent Jim Sebert said the reasoning behind that recommendation is it could better help children in need and because there are families who wouldn't qualify for free/reduced lunch under the National School Lunch Program but are still struggling.
School Board President Joe Como said the special meeting was called at board members Corey Montiho's and Greg Deets' request.
The previous district and school board rationale for re-enrolling in the National School Lunch Program was, among other things, a declining rate of completed applications for free or reduced meals. That data point is helpful when it comes to district decisions over adjusting fees and is used to determine funding for instructional programs that assist students.
Board member Patrick McCaffery was wary of returning to the SSO, citing the declining application form completion rates.
"If you don't fill out those forms, title funding is impacted," he said. "And I know for a fact we have had families in this district that have been adversely impacted by the pandemic (and) those families for the most part are not filling out the forms. And they will not be getting the services and benefits that go along with those forms. That was our concern at F&F [the Finance & Facilities Committee]."
McCaffery said if there would be a move to SSO, he needed reassurances the forms would continue to be filled out again so that funding wasn't lost.
Deets said his reassurance is the district would have a whole year to make sure they can get it done and the forms get filled.
Board members were sharply critical of how some have behaved in the lead-up to the meeting. "This motion is being presented to the board to act on because of intimidation and threats that every board member has received," board member Anthony Zenobia said.
Montiho said he's experienced threats to himself and his family. Other board members spoke of being subjected to intimidation as well, including Kelly Piacsek and Karin Rajnicek.
"The Washington Post put a horrible headline behind a paywall, and posted it on Twitter. Shame on them," Piacsek said, also adding "we don't need handouts for high income families... This is not local control."
Lawmakers weighed in too. Assembly Rep. Scott Allen, R-Waukesha, said switching meal plans would be tantamount to capitulating to a mob while Rep. Robyn Vining, D-Wauwatosa, was critical of the board's previous decision in June.
Deets said the discussion is a reminder of how far-reaching board choices are. "The truth is many of our students are hungry throughout the school day and we have the ability to do something about that," he said.
Montiho said there are people who have paid children's negative school lunch balances, and suggested that those who have been critical of the board do so as well. "Put your money where your mouth is," he said.
School board member Amanda Roddy said when the board voted for the National School Lunch Program in June, there was a belief that circumstances were returning to normal. "We have cracks, we have gray areas," she said, adding work will still need to be done.
"A huge share of the community responded in emails to us and voicemails to us, that they wanted this program," said board member Bill Baumgart.
Como said he believes it's important for all children to be fed, but also that the SSO should not exist forever for the district.
"We have to work feverishly to develop the things we all thought could be done in June," he said. "I just didn't think it could be done immediately... I think we need time to do that."
The board will meet again Sept. 15.
How they voted
Enrolling in Seamless Summer Option meal plan
Bill Baumgart - Yes
Joe Como - Yes
Greg Deets - Yes
Patrick McCaffery - Yes
Corey Montiho - No
Kelly Piacsek - No
Karin Rajnicek - No
Amanda Roddy - Yes
Anthony Zenobia - No