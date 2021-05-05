WAUKESHA — In a 5-4 vote Tuesday, the School District of Waukesha Board of Education tossed out mandatory quarantine rules regarding COVID-19 close contacts, effective immediately.
A close contact is defined as someone within six feet of a COVID-19 positive individual for 15 minutes or more.
The district will maintain its contact tracing operations and individuals who are found to be close contacts will still be notified, but now quarantining will be voluntary. Deputy Superintendent Joe Koch said that period ranges from 7-10 days according to current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, with the shorter seven-day period being possible with a negative COVID-19 test.
School Board President Joe Como said board member Kelly Piacsek requested the special meeting. She was elected last month along with fellow new board member Anthony Zenobia; incumbent Patrick McCaffery won reelection while Diane Voit and Kurt O’Bryan did not win new terms.
Before the vote, district administration shared a draft of updated guidelines from Waukesha County. Superintendent Jim Sebert said County Executive Paul Farrow allowed the potential updated guidelines to be discussed ahead of their planned publication Friday. Those guidelines permit districts to forgo quarantine periods if other COVID-19 mitigation precautions are maintained such as mask wearing, ventilation and social distancing, but also recommended finishing the school year with all current mitigation measures in place.
School Board member Corey Montiho, who at previous meetings has pushed for relaxing quarantine protocols, said he felt the decision comes down to “how do we deliver the best possible education for our students and keep our students and staff as reasonably safe as possible.” He said he believes the changes still keep students and staff reasonably safe while also keeping more students in school in person.
Piacsek said there have been relatively few quarantines that evolved into COVID-19 positive cases, according to the data she’s reviewed. “We know how hard it is for students to not be in school,” she said. “Kids are missing a lot of school.”
The meeting was attended by community members, some of whom carried in signs urging the district to relax quarantine rules.
School Board member Bill Baumgart said he does agree “we’ve been a little bit more rigid with our quarantines than we should be,” but felt tossing mandatory quarantine periods entirely was “a little bit stronger than I was hoping for.”
Like Baumgart, Como said he also felt “the quarantine is too stringent right now but I too don’t want to go as far as what’s on the table.” Como at that point sought feedback from the administration for potential alternative options, which was met with an outburst from an audience member, Peter Clarkson, who shouted “this is ridiculous” and questioned Como’s ability to seek such feedback.
After an exchange which appeared to be escalating, Como called a 10-minute recess and conferred with a few other board members as well as Koch and Sebert before speaking with some audience members one-on-one. Montiho urged the audience to “let the process work.”
Audience members are not supposed to comment during meetings outside of the time allotted for public comment. Piacsek spoke with Clarkson in the hallway during the recess as well, and the meeting resumed without incident.
Piacsek said ultimately her priority is the mental health of students who are losing time in school due to quarantines.
“I think it’s time,” Montiho said. “This has come at a long progression of exhausting other options.”
Previous discussion over the quarantine period has cited cautionary advice from the district’s insurers and medical agencies urging against unilateral changes.
It was clarified during discussion there are disciplinary mechanisms in place for students and staff who knowingly come into school while COVID-19 positive or awaiting a test result.
As of Tuesday, there were 23 active COVID-19 cases among students and 123 quarantines, and among staff just one active case and three quarantines.
Tuesday’s meeting was limited to COVID-19 quarantine periods. Discussion and action on other items was not possible due to the agenda description.
The decision ultimately came to a single vote, with five members voting “yes” and for voting “no.”
Sebert said the district will work to inform the community of the changes as quickly as possible, which took place Tuesday night after the vote.