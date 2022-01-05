WAUKESHA — Eight candidates are running for election to the Waukesha School Board seats currently held by Bill Baumgart, Amanda Roddy and Greg Deets.
All three incumbents are seeking re-election and the newcomers are:
■ Mark Borowski
■ Sarah Harrison
■ Karrie Kozlowski
■ Marquell Moorer
■ Jaymz Touchstone
The deadline for candidacy filing was 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Because there are more than six candidates for the three seats, a primary election will be held Feb. 15. The Waukesha School Board does not have seats assigned to specific geographic areas of the district, meaning all seats are at-large and all elections are district-wide; each of the eight candidates will be competing with all of the others and those six with the highest votes will move on to the April 5 general election.
Waukesha School Board members serve three-year terms. This is the first primary for the Waukesha School Board in years. Last year saw two incumbents unseated and one win reelection, but no primary was needed. In that election, incumbent Patrick McCaffery won a new term while newcomers Kelly Piacsek and Andrew Zenobia ousted incumbents Diane Voit and Kurt O’Bryan.
Voters will choose on their ballots up to three candidates in the primary and in April.
The district told The Freeman on Tuesday the order in which candidates’ names appear on the ballot is determined by random selection and the process is done for both the primary and general election.
The Freeman will have more information on candidates and their policy platforms in the coming days.