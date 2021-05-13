Waukesha School Board votes to make masks optional

The board also voted to reinstate field trips and bubblers, remove attendance caps for school events, stop restrictions for children during recess, stop temperature checks and allow principals to have discretion over physical barriers and the quarantining and cleaning of library books and personal items.
Before the vote, parents and students spoke during public comment advocating for both the removal of mandatory masking and maintaining it as a policy, though more spoke in favor of removal. One woman said her daughter gets dizzy in band, another voiced concern over children’s mental health.
In his report to the board, Superintendent Jim Sebert said the administration’s recommendation was to finish the school year with the current mitigation plans in place and move forward into summer school without temperature checks. Further mitigation updates would have been possible over the summer as well.
School Board member Anthony Zenobia made the motion to make masks optional for students and staff on district property and at school events. After some discussion, it was agreed by the board that during away games for sporting events, the district will defer to policies in place by the hosting district. School Board member Patrick McCaffery, who is an educator and coach, said that has been the practice all year and he has not encountered problems with it.
Deputy Superintendent Joe Koch also said school buses fall under federal jurisdiction and masks may still be required while riding them due to federal regulations.
School Board member Bill Baumgart voiced concern over making masks optional.
“We know there’s a large population that doesn’t want to be exposed to people that are not wearing masks,” he said.
Zenobia said the move was “a true compromise for the entire community” because it allowed for individuals to choose what they feel is best for them.
McCaffery thanked school staff for implementing votes as they’ve come down.
“Regardless of the vote tonight I think we have a very professional team in the schools and they’re doing a fantastic job,” he said.
School Board member Kelly Piacsek made most of the motions after the mask vote for the other items, and board member Karin Rajnicek made the motion to remove attendance caps at school events.
“If we were compliant with CDC guidelines, we never would have returned to face-to-face learning,” Piacsek said.
According to the district’s COVID-19 dashboard, there were six total active coronavirus cases among students Wednesday and 46 close contacts resulting in 10 selfquarantines. The Waukesha County dashboard reported seven cases, but that measures cases among schoolaged children within the district boundaries, not all of whom may be enrolled. Among staff, there were no cases, close contacts or quarantines.
Wednesday was the second time the Waukesha School Board moved forward on relaxing COVID-19 mitigation ahead of Waukesha County Department of Health and Human Services guidelines; the county and districts have worked closely on COVID-19 since last summer. The board voted in a special meeting last week to make quarantine periods optional for COVID-19 close contacts.
Other districts are having similar conversations. There was extensive public comment at the Elmbrook School Board meeting this week urging the district to make masks optional there and the Palmyra-Eagle Area School Board voted 6-1 Tuesday to scrap their own mandatory mask policy and instead “strongly recommend” them, beginning May 24.
School Board President Joe Como thanked everyone who reached out and shared their perspective. “We will move forward with this, effective immediately,” he said.