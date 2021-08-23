WAUKESHA — Administration with the Waukesha School District issued an email to all educators Friday, asking them to remove controversial signage from learning environments heading into the 2021-2022 school year.
According to the email, the district is asking “that all Black Lives Matter, Blue Lives Matter, Thin Blue Line, Anti-racist classroom, and any other posters or materials to the such are removed from learning environments.”
The email said that educators need to ensure that what is posted in classrooms does not act as a barrier to any student nor as a divisive symbol among staff. Overall, the administration said “personal beliefs and convictions must stay out of the classroom,” which is consistent with district policies.
Deputy Superintendent Joe Koch said that in recent years, the district has noticed more and more political signage in classrooms, as well as requests to put signage up.
“We noticed an increase in the signage,” he said. “We had parents reach out to us with concerns, we listened to what the public said at meetings and we reflected on what (our responsibility is), to balance that educational environment,” he said.
Koch said the decision was made in an effort to make sure that the learning environment is a balanced environment that meets the needs of all students.
He said the classroom is an environment where students can ask questions and make sense of what is going on in the world, however, educators should not advocate for one stance or another.
“(Students) learn from their families, they learn from their friends, they learn from the information that they consume through social media and we want to be that balanced environment where students can pick up their core academics, where they can feel supported and in some of our classes, particularly our social studies classes and English, kids can entertain those topics, explore those topics and have a good open forum to discuss them,” he said.
Koch said the political activity of an individual is their own personal choice and they don’t want to make an advisement to students on what to believe but instead how to think critically about events happening in the world.
Koch said they have received support and opposition regarding the decision to remove political signage at this point.
The school year at the Waukesha School District kicks off Sept. 1.
“We’re just looking forward to a successful 21-22 school year, we’re very excited to have our kids with us, we had our staff with us this week,” Koch said. “The beginning of the school year is always a wonderful, exciting time and we’re ready to get after it this year.”