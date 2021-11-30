Waukesha Schools charts path forward

WAUKESHA — On the first day of school since the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy, School District of Waukesha officials addressed the press and the public at the Lindholm Building Monday.

With several students among those injured, and many students and staff having witnessed what Superintendent Jim Sebert described as something “human eyes shouldn’t ever have to witness,” there are resources available to help address any mental or emotional needs. There are about 75 counselors and psychologists onsite at Waukesha Schools to help — the district has 50 of its own.

Sebert and Deputy Superintendent Joe Koch expressed voiced confidence in the counselors and psychologists at Waukesha Schools, and those from other districts temporarily offering their services here, which they said the district is grateful for. Koch specifically named Elmbrook, Oconomowoc, Pewaukee and Hamilton as districts loaning their staff to Waukesha, but said there are many others.

Supportive centers are available and professionals are being directed to where they’re needed at different schools, Koch said. Koch said much of the work will be handled on a case-bycase basis regarding what students may be experiencing and how they feel prepared to approach the end of the semester.

Koch said at about 1:30 p.m. Monday an estimated 250 students had used district services. He said a “substantial number” have done so overall so far, including the Waukesha South High School Band, one of the groups with injuries following the parade.

A universal message was read to students Monday as classes resumed under a soft start Monday. The message acknowledged the parade tragedy itself and the emotional needs going forward.

Over the weekend, a guest opinion piece by Sebert and School Board President Joe Como was printed in The Freeman. They said “it is fair to say that the unthinkable occurred on Sunday night in Waukesha. What has always been a celebration leading up to the Christmas season turned into a tragic event.”

Citing the community’s effort to rally around those affected and help, Sebert and Como ask how “we can harness the current momentum that is bringing us together to be Waukesha Strong?”

Sebert said Monday the term “Waukesha Strong,” which was coined to describe the community’s recovery efforts following the parade, is appropriate considering what the district is seeking to do.

The district has a Crisis Response Plan and was able to utilize that the night of the parade. Sebert said he learned of what happened from Koch and described his immediate feeling as “complete shock.” District officials met with principals at Lindholm on Nov. 21 in the same room as the press conference to determine next steps.

Koch described the event as a “horror, and attack on innocents.”

Sebert said people have been reaching out about helping, and he’d recommend those looking to help to get in touch with Koch or himself.

Resources available Some families may not feel they need professional help at this time, but want to make sure they approach discussions over the parade the right way. The district has linked to a guide for parents and educators with tips on talking to children and youth after a traumatic event. That guide can be viewed here: https://rb.gy/fbh2ox.

There’s also a 24/7, year-round SAMHSA Disaster Distress Helpline which can be reached at 1-800-985-5990. The hotline offers crisis counseling and support to people experiencing emotional distress related to natural or human-caused disasters. Support in Spanish is available.

For more on helping children and youth cope with disaster and traumatic events, visit online at https://rb.gy/yohl8c.