WAUKESHA - Waukesha Schools cancelled classes districtwide for grades 4k-12th on Monday and Tuesday. The decision came after an incident which involved injuries and fatalities at the Waukesha Christmas Parade, which some district staff and students participated in.
In a letter to families, Waukesha Schools Superintendent Jim Sebert and Deputy Superintendent Joe Koch said administrators and principals met Sunday following the incident and are "working with the police department to fully comprehend all of the tragic details of this unfortunate event."
A red SUV struck multiple parade participants including district students. The suspect was taken into custody.
The district will have additional counselors available during the school day at all buildings that need support services.
"Our thoughts are with everyone impacted, with all who witnessed the event, and with our entire community," the District said in a statement.