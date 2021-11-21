WAUKESHA - Waukesha Schools cancelled classes districtwide for grades 4k-12th on Monday, and perhaps Tuesday. The decision came after a incident which involved injuries and fatalities at the Waukesha Christmas Parade, which some district staff and students participated in.
In a letter to families, Waukesha Schools Superintendent Jim Sebert and Deputy Superintendent Joe Koch said administrators and principals met Sunday following the incident and are "working with the police department to fully comprehend all of the tragic details of this unfortunate event."
A red SUV struck multiple parade participants including district students. The suspect was taken into custody.
The district will have additional counselors available during the schoolday at all buildings that need support services.
"A decision on school for Tuesday will be determined during the day on Monday," the District said. "Our thoughts are with everyone impacted, with all who witnessed the event, and with our entire community."