WAUKESHA - Two COVID-19 cases within the Waukesha School District amongst staff were confirmed Friday, but the test result of the potential third, at Heyer Elementary, remains unknown.
The two confirmed cases were at Butler Middle School and Lowell Elementary School.
Deputy Superintendent Joe Koch said the cases will not affect the start of the school year Tuesday and students will all begin classes in the setting their family has selected, which could be in-person, virtual or a blend of the two.
“First off, they’re not coming to work if they have the symptoms,” Koch said of district staff. “If they are positive, they follow the isolation recommendations that come from the county (and) there is a notification process that happens in the district... We will work with the county on contact tracing to determine who was in close contact.”
Students who exhibit COVID-19 symptoms will be moved to one of the district’s isolation rooms to limit potential spread of the virus and their parents will be notified to pick them up and take them home. The district has asked parents to provide additional adult contacts who could come pick their child up if necessary.
Koch emphasized the need for parents to conduct daily health screenings of their children at home before sending them to school. “We need families to partner with us to keep kids that are sick home,” he said. “The school year will present us with some challenges but we’re here to work together to solve any challenge that comes our way.”
Koch said the district has put the work in to prepare for a return to school. “We’re very excited to get our students and staff back (and) I think everybody misses what is the routine of school,” he said.
Some parents have been opting to change their school setting option from face-to-face to virtual and vice versa, Koch said. The district put a delay on accepting requests for the time being, as everything is contingent on properly staffing the various instruction options available, but Koch said it will be reexamined soon.
The district has been making COVID-19 related preparations for months. “We’ve been working with the county going back to March on cases and close contacts in the district among student athletes, staff, and support staff,” Koch said.
Any future cases amongst staff will result in notifications to the community or grade level depending on how isolated the case is.