WASHINGTON COUNTY — Approximately 1,020 customers continue to not have power in Washington County at about 5 p.m. Wednesday — an improvement from the 10,624 customers who were without power in the county at about 9 p.m. Tuesday night.
According to the We Energies power outage map, West Bend has 314 customers without power, Germantown has 221 customers without power and Richfield has 78 customers without power.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reminded residents Wednesday to only call 911 for emergencies that require immediate public safety response. On Tuesday evening, dispatch answered 228 phone calls, many of which were to report power outages and not true emergencies.
“We want to make certain that citizens experiencing true life safety events can reach emergency services as quickly as possible,” the department wrote on social media. They also stated that when events like Tuesday’s occur, police and fire departments are busy handling emergencies.
The sheriff’s office does not dispatch for utility companies. Reports can be made directly to We Energies at 1-800-662-4797.
The Kettle Moraine YMCA announced Wednesday morning that the West Washington Branch will be closed until further notice due to damage from a power outage. As of 4 p.m., they reported they have not received information from We Energies regarding the timeline for power to be restored. The branch is expected to be closed Thursday morning. The River Shores and Feith Family branches are open.
WASHINGTON COUNTY — Approximately 1,148 customers continue to not have power in Washington County at about 2 p.m. Wednesday — an improvement from the 10,624 customers who were without power in the county at about 9 p.m. Tuesday night.
According to the We Energies power outage map, West Bend has 364 customers without power, Germantown has 222 customers without power, Hartford has 138 customers without power and Richfield has 77 customers without power.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reminded residents Wednesday to only call 911 for emergencies that require immediate public safety response. On Tuesday evening, dispatch answered 228 phone calls, many of which were to report power outages and not true emergencies.
“We want to make certain that citizens experiencing true life safety events can reach emergency services as quickly as possible,” the department wrote on social media. They also stated that when events like Tuesday’s occur, police and fire departments are busy handling emergencies.
The sheriff’s office does not dispatch for utility companies. Reports can be made directly to We Energies at 1-800-662-4797.
The Kettle Moraine YMCA announced the West Washington Branch will be closed until further notice due to damage from a power outage.
The phone lines for the West Bend School District were temporarily down Wednesday morning, but were up later that day.
The National Weather Service is warning the public that a second round of severe thunderstorms similar to the ones seen Tuesday night will travel through southeastern Wisconsin tonight. According to the National Weather Service, similar to yesterday, excessive heat followed by severe thunderstorms are predicted. Heat indices will peak in the low 100s before the storms arrive.
This afternoon, winds of excess of 70 mph, hail and tornadoes will be possible, they said.
WAUKESHA — Resources throughout Waukesha County are available to those who have lost power or clean up damage after Tuesday night’s storm.
A second round of storms, similar to Tuesday’s, are expected to make their way through the county again this afternoon.
Waukesha County Communications (WCC) announced this afternoon that from 6 p.m. to midnight they handled 700 phone calls — 351 of which were 911 calls and 349 of which were non-emergency calls. Last week during the same timeframe 191 calls were handled by WCC.
New Berlin
People in New Berlin were hit especially hard by the storm Tuesday — resulting in over 6,000 customers without power.
The city of New Berlin announced in a press release Wednesday that a temporary charging and cooling station is open to the public at the New Berlin Community Center, 14750 W. Cleveland Ave., New Berlin.
The station will continue to be open today from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The public must bring their own charging cords. Water is available at the facility.
The New Berlin Department of Public Works also announced that the Recycling Center will see extended days to assist with the cleanup related to the storm.
The Recycling Center is located at 3711 S. Casper Drive, New Berlin and will be open the following dates and times: Thursday, Aug. 12 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday, Aug. 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and Saturday. Aug. 14 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Proof of New Berlin residency is required at the center.
The city has also created a contact form on their website to report fallen trees and yard debris in the street right-of-way. The trees that are an immediate risk to public safety will be removed by the city, only if it is a hazard on city-owned land — not private property.
If a tree is on an electric wire, the public is encouraged to contact We Energies immediately.
Waukesha
The city of Waukesha announced that crews continue to respond to storm damage calls from last night’s storm. City trees, which grow in residential areas in the terrace area between the sidewalk and curb, will be cleaned up and removed by city crews, they announced. Trees on private property must be handled by residents.
The public is encouraged to report a downed city tree to the Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department. Power outages should be reported to We Energies.
Riverside Rhythms, the lunch concert series held in downtown Waukesha on Wednesdays, has been cancelled today. The concerts will resume again next week.
Wales
Kettle Moraine School District announced Wednesday afternoon that those impacted by the storm are invited to the Kettle Moraine High School for air conditioning, bathroom facilities, running water and WiFi. The high school front office will assist those with what they need.
Those interested can visit the school located at 349 N. Oak Crest Drive, Wales.
WASHINGTON COUNTY — Approximately 1,490 customers continue to not have power in Washington County at about 10 a.m. Wednesday morning — an improvement from the 10,624 customers who were without power in the county at about 9 p.m. last night.
According to the We Energies power outage map, West Bend has 645 customers without power, Germantown has 649 customers without power, Hartford has 52 customers without power and Richfield has 36 customers without power.
The Kettle Moraine YMCA announced the West Washington Branch will be closed until further notice due to damage from a power outage.
The West Bend School District is experiencing a phone outage at all buildings. They are currently working with a provider to restore service.
The Germantown Community Library is opening at 11 a.m. today due to staff training
WAUKESHA — Approximately 27,522 customers continue to not have power in Waukesha County at about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday morning — an improvement from the 37,470 customers who were without power in the county at about 9 p.m. last night.
According to the We Energies power outage map, Waukesha has 2,636 customers out of service; New Berlin has 4,850; Elm Grove has 1,025; and Menomonee Falls has 2,822.
The National Weather Service is warning the public that a second round of severe thunderstorms similar to the ones seen Tuesday night will travel through southeastern Wisconsin tonight. According to the National Weather Service, similar to yesterday, excessive heat followed by severe thunderstorms are predicted. Heat indices will peak in the low 100s before the storms arrive.
This afternoon, winds of excess of 70 mph, hail and tornadoes will be possible, they said.
Tuesday storm
Residents throughout Southeastern Wisconsin are reporting damages after a severe thunderstorm moved through the state Tuesday evening. Marcia Cronce, meteorologist with the National Weather Service of Milwaukee/Sullivan, said a few thunderstorms developed in northeast Iowa Tuesday afternoon which evolved into an oriented line. The line of storms tracked eastward through southern Wisconsin, where they brought 45 mph winds, in some cases up to 70 mph winds, and rain.
Some of the worst damage was reported about two or three miles southeast of Eagle, which got hit by a “microburst” — a concentrated area of strong winds which created larger damage, according to Cronce. Cronce said 70 mph winds were measured there and it was reported that a large tree fell on a house.
A heat advisory was issued by the National Weather Service throughout southern Wisconsin due to combined humid conditions and warm air. Cronce said the high dew points is what led to high instability in the atmosphere, which primed southeastern Wisconsin for the storm conditions.
WAUKESHA — Residents throughout Southeastern Wisconsin are reporting damages after a severe thunderstorm moved through the state — causing power outages and broken trees, according to the National Weather Service.
Marcia Cronce, meteorologist with the National Weather Service of Milwaukee/Sullivan, said a few thunderstorms developed in northeast Iowa this afternoon which evolved into an oriented line. The line of storms tracked eastward through southern Wisconsin, where they brought 45 mph winds, in some cases up to 70 mph winds, and rain.
Cronce said that as the storm moved through the state, strong winds lasted about 15 minutes, heavy rain for about a half hour and left lingering light rain.
Some of the worst damage was reported about two or three miles southeast of Eagle, which got hit by a “microburst” — a concentrated area of strong winds which created larger damage, according to Cronce. Cronce said 70 mph winds were measured there and it was reported that a large tree fell on a house.
The Waukesha County Airport measured 47 mph wind gusts.
In Washington County, estimated wind gusts of 55 mph were reported southeast of Germantown. About three miles east of West Bend were 44 mph wind gusts.
A heat advisory was issued by the National Weather Service throughout southern Wisconsin due to combined humid conditions and warm air, creating heat index values between 100-105 today. Cronce said the high dew points is what led to high instability in the atmosphere, which primed southeastern Wisconsin for the storm conditions seen tonight.
According to We Energies, updated information at about 9 p.m. said that 37,470 customers were without power in Waukesha County and 10,624 customers were without power in Washington County.