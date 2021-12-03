WAUKESHA — Waukesha West High School announced Friday students were evacuated following a threat.
In a statement, the district said Principal Ryan Patt received a threat via email at 9:32 a.m. that was specific to students during lunch. The district immediately consulted with the Waukesha Police Department and put West in a hold designation, where staff and students remain in class and conduct business as usual “but do not leave the classroom for any reason.”
Due to the threat, the district conducted a staggered evacuation of all students for the remainder of the day — it was done under supervision of Waukesha police.
“Students who drive will be released first and will be allowed to get their keys from their lockers and drive home,” the district said. “Next, students who are bus riders will take their bus home per usual as the buses arrive at Waukesha West... Finally, parents looking to pick up their students are asked to report to St John Neumann Catholic Church located at 2400 WI-59, Waukesha, WI 53189 at this time.”
Parents are advised they should not go to West’s campus but rather St. John Neumann, where there is a police presence as well. “Once the student drivers and buses have departed West, parents will then be allowed to drive from St. John Neumann to West to pick up their student(s),” the district said. “This will help with overall traffic flow.”
School will resume as usual Monday.